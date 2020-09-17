Watch: Spotted eagle owl released into the wild

Durban - Crocworld Conservation Centre in Scottburgh recently released a rare juvenile spotted eagle owl back into the wild.

The centre was contacted for assistance by a concerned staff member at the Sezela Sugar Mill who found a juvenile spotted eagle owl on the floor of the building.

Ryne Ferguson, the team’s bird curator, headed to Sezela to assess the bird and decided it was best to bring the juvenile owl back to Crocworld Conservation Centre for a week to monitor it, ensuring it was eating properly and able to fly before being taken back for a successful release.

“The parents of this bird hold a territory and will find the young owl and continue with the feeding and will teach the owl how to hunt and survive in the wild,” said Ferguson.

“We would like to thank the staff at Sezela Sugar Mill, FreeMe Wildlife and Owl Box Project for all of their assistance,” he said.