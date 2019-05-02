Durban - Most major roads into Durban are blocked this morning as municipal workers shut down parts of the Durban city centre in their anger over salary hikes given to MK Vets . Roads leading to the Durban city hall were blocked by municipal trucks from the water and sanitation department, Durban Solid Waste and Electricity Units in a repeat of Tuesday's protest. This is just as the city's premium Tourism Indaba starts at the ICC today.

Traffic reports describe how DSW workers has blocked off all roads into the CBD. In a voice note, it said the N3 was blocked at Tollgate Bridge, with a couple of the DSW vehicles parked across the freeway and the keys taken out of the ignition. The workers had then gone into town with other trucks.

Alpha Alarms described the Durban CBD as a no go zone, with Dr Pixley ka Seme and Anton Lembede streets completely gridlocked.

The company reported that the N2 north bound was blocked at the M7 before Chesterville and that the M4 north bound at Clairwood was obstructed with DSW vehicles.

Water and electricity vehicles block the Anton Lembede (Smith) Street in the CBD.





The company also warned parents of students at UKZN Westville to ensure their children leave the campus in light of current protests and to avoid being blockaded inside the campus. This was due to protests on the M19 at Reservoir Hills.

It also reported that Metro Police were "escorting" striking DSW workers along the N3 Durban bound passing as they make their way to the CBD. The N3 eastbound is currently choked from the Pavilion all the way to Pinetown.

eThekwini Secure also warned people to stay away from the epicentre of the strike at the Water and DSW units in Springfield Park. Truck loads of sand and rubble have been dumped on road and access from municipal dump is currently blocked. Electron road and Supply road were closed due to protesting workers.

Traffic reports also said the M7 eastbound has been blocked, while municipal vehicles are blocking North Coast road south bound in the vicinity of Bluff Meat supply causing massive congestion in the area.

All security companies urged people to postpone unnecessary trips into the city and to exercise caution and expect traffic delays.