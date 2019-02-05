Durban - The 200 flamingo chicks flown to Durban from drought-parched Kimberley are doing well during their rehabilitation at uShaka Sea World. Staff and volunteers are working around the clock to feed them at four-hour intervals during daylight hours and continuing with rehydration at night.

“The aim is to get more out there as soon as we can, to get natural sunlight and start feeding on their own,” said uShaka vet Francois Lampen.

“Bowls of water have been put out for them and they all actually went into the water and loved it. And they are loving the sun. They are already starting to preen themselves and tried to filter feed in the water.”

The near-threatened lesser flamingo chicks arrived at Virginia Airport last Monday from Kimberley, where a breeding spot on the Kamfer Dam ran dry prompting the parent birds to abandon them.

Birdlife Africa has criticised the local municipality for infrastructure problems which caused Kimberley’s effluent to reach the sewage works and later the dam, in an untreated form. The Sol Plaatjie municipality has denied it is to blame, according to reports.





At uShaka Sea World, volunteers like Kirsty Witson and Zac Harris have been feeding the chicks in the rehabilitation centre.

“Every time I feed one I feel a little bond. It’s something I’ll never forget,” said Harris.

While uShaka has offered volunteers training, he and Witson have a background in dealing with animals, Harris as an in-house volunteer and Witson volunteering with uShaka Sea World’s dangerous animals.

A handful of chicks are in incubators at the centre’s intensive care unit.

“We’ve had some pneumonia cases. The feeders identify the weaker ones that we bring into the ICU to rehydrate them and feed them subcutaneous fluids,” said Lampen.

Project co-ordinator Tracy Shaw said a pecking order was developing.

“The stronger ones are becoming more active. It’s nice to see them interacting with one another,” she said, adding that there were also some bullies in the crowd.

Shaw is a penguin specialist and says flamingoes are easier to feed. “Flamingo chicks are more gentle.”

Lampen said it was important to first establish a feeding routine. “We had to get used to the method of feeding, which included crop feeding and feeding with a syringe,” he said.

The formula is a mix of prawns, sardines, baby cereal, egg yolk, calcium supplements and water. Lampen said many would have had their first meals from their parents before being abandoned, which would have been regurgitated food with stomach secretions, filled with antibodies.

uShaka spokesperson Ann Kunz said it would be up to a collaboration of environmentalists, including the Pan-African Association of Zoos and Aquaria (Paza), to decide where the rescued flamingoes should go once rehabilitated.

UShaka’s Paza accreditation led to its helping the birds, which were also sent to various other centres around the country.