DURBAN - TEARS flowed and emotions heightened at the memorial of murdered university student Zolile Khumalo in uMlazi on Thursday as students consoled the deceased's father.





The 21-year-old quantity surveying student was allegedly killed by her ex-boyfriend Thabani Mzolo last Tuesday at her Lonsdale residence, which is being leased by her tertiary institution, the Mangosuthu University of Technology.





At the memorial in uMlazi, ANC MPL and Ethekwini Community Church P astor Vusi Dube led the students in song. Most students were clad in T - shirts with Khumalo's face, while others were in their political party regalia.





At the Dr Pixley ka Seme hall, 21 mal e students - representing Khumalo's age, held candles throughout the ceremony. The candles were a symbol of peace and light at the university. All 21 male students have also committed themselves to never lay their hands on women.





Zolile Khumalo with her parents, Comfort and Philisiwe Khumalo. Picture: Supplied







Speaking before the ceremony began Khumalo's father, Comfort Khumalo, said he was saddened by his daughter's death.





"I wish the law can take its place so it can deter others from doing this to women. I wish that my daughter is the last woman in South Africa at the hands of a man."





THE INDEPENDENT ON SATURDAY