Durban - A local truck driver stopped to rescue a 1-month-old baby steenbok on his way home from Vryheid.

Sikiandhar Shake, from DS Transport Services, spotted the steenbok and stopped to rescue this beautiful creature. The antelope was anxiously sitting in the road after being separated from her mother.

He decided it would be best to bring the antelope to the Centre for Rehabilitation Of Wildlife. He managed to keep the baby calm all the way from Vryheid (about 3 and a half hours), before safely admitted her to CROW.

The antelope is being bottle fed on full-cream long life milk mixed with egg yolk. She drinks approximately 4L of milk a week and will stay on the bottle for another 4-5 months.

The steenbok will be rehabilitated at CROW and released for a second chance at a free and sustainable life in the wild. The team plans to release her towards the end of November. The antelope doesn’t have any injuries and has happily adapted to her new surrogate mother and adopted antelope siblings.