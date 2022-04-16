Watch: two massive tankers hauled from Durban’s beaches as clean up begins

Durban - An army of volunteers and a salvage team used the lull between Monday night’s storm and this weekend’s expected rains to clear Durban’s beaches of litter, ranging from plastic to tankers that had flowed down the Mgeni River and beached.
Alison Simpkins, of the Adopt a River NGO, said about a ton of recyclable plastic a day had been separated from other debris and carted off to be recycled.
“We have had some amazing volunteers and we’ve really made a dent in our little stretch here,” she said from her base camp near Blue Lagoon.
“And we’ve started moving further south, which is a good thing. It means that a lot of the waste has been removed.
“And we’ll just continue as long as the weather allows and we’ll just move it off the beach.”
Concern mounts as fuel restrictions in Durban spark rumours of ’fuel shortage’
“Staggering volume” of insurance claims due to KZN floods
As mop-up operations underway, KZN residents should brace for a rainy Easter weekend
KZN Floods: Wait, what? 14 crocodiles recaptured even though 12 were reported missing
Crowds gathered to watch Shaun Gordini and his salvage team remove two tankers. One was set in a frame that would have made it fit on transport like a container, and was on the beach close to the pier at Blue Lagoon. The other, on a trailer with wheels, was on Thekwini Beach.
Gordini, the owner of Gordini Towing in New Germany, described it as “an unusual job”.
“The sand was a problem. We were held back by the sand. Normally we would use two trucks for something like this but they wouldn’t let us have two trucks here,” he said at the Blue Lagoon job.
Two trucks with cranes and winches were involved in the second operation where his team cut the tanker in two with blow torches to take them out, one by one.
Back among the litter-collecting volunteers, Milisha Bakool and Isabella Mendes were saddened to see so many kids’ toys.
Keith Towney said he was surprised there was a population explosion in South Africa.
“My goodness there are a lot of condoms here. And an amazing amount of deodorants. It’s just very sad. Now the tide’s coming in and it’s just going to wash it all straight back out to sea,” he said on Thursday afternoon.
His company does monthly clean-ups with Adopt a River.
His colleague, Chris Brecher, said he was surprised at the scale of how much litter there was.
“Especially polystyrene.”
Jonathan Dlamini took a moment off to kick a ball around.
“I’ve found two now. This is the second one,” he said.
Tree trunks still bobbed around in the surf.
The Independent on Saturday