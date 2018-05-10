Durban - uMhlanga beaches had an unusual visitor in time.

A seal came on shore on the beach south of uMhlanga Rocks on Friday morning.

The uMhlanga Urban Improvement Precinct (UIP) said that while the seal appeared to be in good health, Ezemvelo Wildlife is on their way to assess the unusual visitor and that lifeguards were on site to look after it.

They appealed to the public to not go too close to this beautiful creature.

Cara Reilly, of the uMhlanga UIP, said one of their patrol officers were out on the beach on Friday morning, when they spotted an unusual sunbather.

"The seal, believed to be a Cape fur seal, was just sitting out on the beach in the sun. The lifeguards went out to check, and just secured the area, so that the seal was not disturbed too much, while we waited for Ezemvelo to come out and check the seal," said Reilly.

She said seals were not a common occurrence on the KZN shores.

"We did have one visitor about three years back around this time of year, and he hung around the rocks near the lighthouse for about a week before setting off again," she said.

The Independent on Saturday