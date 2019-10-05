Durban - The Kangaroo Zulu Dancers from Durban want to take their skills to the world stage in the next edition of America’s Got Talent.
Speaking to the Independent on Saturday yesterday, lead dancer Vumani Gasa, 26, said they received confirmation this week from the hugely popular television show that they had been given an audition spot in 2020 America’s Got Talent.
“We are so excited about this. One of our main goals is to take the genre of Zulu dance to the world stage, where it will be recognised along with dance styles such as maskandi, gqom and hip hop.”
Gasa said the group, many of whom are from Cato Ridge, would choose their top 25 dancers to make the trip to Los Angeles for the audition on February 1.