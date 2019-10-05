WATCH: uShaka's Zulu dancers get ready for the next America's Got Talent









Showing off their skills at uShaka Marine World, Kangaroo Zulu dancers are looking for sponsors to help get them to the TV show ‘America’s Got Talent 2020’. Picture: Supplied Durban - The Kangaroo Zulu Dancers from Durban want to take their skills to the world stage in the next edition of America’s Got Talent. Speaking to the Independent on Saturday yesterday, lead dancer Vumani Gasa, 26, said they received confirmation this week from the hugely popular television show that they had been given an audition spot in 2020 America’s Got Talent. “We are so excited about this. One of our main goals is to take the genre of Zulu dance to the world stage, where it will be recognised along with dance styles such as maskandi, gqom and hip hop.” Gasa said the group, many of whom are from Cato Ridge, would choose their top 25 dancers to make the trip to Los Angeles for the audition on February 1.

“Since 2017, we have been wanting to get to America’s Got Talent and to even get an audition spot and dance on that stage is a dream come true. Right now we need some sponsors to come forward to help with flights and accommodation,” he said.

The Kangaroo Zulu Dancers was formed in 2017, with many having performed together in previous groups. “Many of us started in traditional Zulu dance in about 2007. We enjoy it and it prevents us from getting involved in the wrong things in life. We also encourage each other in the importance of education as many of us come from difficult backgrounds."

The group trains together twice a week and are currently contracted to dance on the weekends at uShaka Marine World – this after winning the annual Zulu Dance competition last year. They also participated in Dance Africa in New York last year.

Not only does the group do traditional Zulu dance (indlamu) but also the famous Gumboot Dance and Ushameni, isikhuza, uMzansi, panstula and Tswana-style dance.

Why the name Kangaroo Zulu Dancers? “The kangaroo has a pouch and we chose that name because wherever we go, we carry our talent with us,” said Gasa.

Any company or individual willing to assist with sponsorship can contact Gasa at 076 279 5427.