DURBAN - KZN's endangered and threatened rhino population have had royal help, from above. Literally. Princess Nandi Zulu, daughter of the Zulu monarch, went skydiving to raise funds for Project Rhino KZN as part of the Skydive for Rhinos fundraiser. She hoped to raise at least R20 000.

Last Thursday Princess Nandi became the first member of the Zulu royal family to sky dive when she joined Truman Ndlovu, Thanda Safari’s Reserve Manager and Head of its Anti-Poaching Unit, in taking the plunge from 10 000 feet above the Hluhluwe Game Reserve’s airstrip.

Project Rhino KZN is an intensive anti-poaching and conservation collaboration between KwaZulu-Natal’s game reserves, conservation organisations, government bodies and anti-poaching security specialists.

“We work tirelessly to protect the rhinos, as they are at risk of extinction because of relentless poaching by international criminal syndicates,” said Ndlovu, who is from one of Thanda Safari’s neighbouring communities, and who started out as a guide on the reserve 15 years ago, and rose through the ranks to become Thanda’s Reserve Manager.

Princess Nandi comes in to land at Hluhluwe. Picture: Supplied

The game reserves in the area below where the princess dived are part of the natural habitat of the rhino and where efforts have been made to save them in the face of demand for rhino horn as a traditional medicine in Asian countries, including China and Vietnam.

Thanda Safari, part of the Thanda Group, is a founder member of Project Rhino KZN, and is helping to fundraise for Project Rhino through the novel skydive.