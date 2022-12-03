Water brings unity and life to KwaMahlabathini

Durban - Water is life and the Cottonlands Primary School in KwaMahlabathini, Verulam, received a glass-and-a-half of life when a borehole was installed as an initiative of the non-profit organisation Arya Samaj last week. Arya Samaj said this initiative was also supported by India, Mauritius, Kenya and Uganda as part of a social cohesion programme it sees as an imperative in Africa. This non-profit is also working with KZN Disaster Management to identify areas in urgent need of water, and this led to Cottonlands Primary School. Arya Samaj has installed eight boreholes around KZN.

Spiritual cleansing prayer at Cottonlands Primary School in KwaMahlabathini, Verulam, to mark the installation of a borehole at the school. From left are Harnish Patel, Kamal Patel and Isha Patel (obscured), Priests Swami Maitreyi, Pandit Usha Debipersad and Swami Vedanand Savawah, SGB members Nosihle Ngcobo and Thobani Vilakazi and Pastor Bongumusa Hlophe. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency (ANA) The sinking of the ninth borehole was sponsored by Ishan and Kamal Patel in memory of their father Jayantilal Narotambhai Patel. Cottonlands principal Oyama Tuntulwana said the borehole would not only provide water to the school, but also to the community of KwaMahlabathini. “We will forever be grateful for the assistance from the Arya Samaj organisation and the donors because they have provided us with a basic need. Water is life. Having access to this borehole will make the kids’ education dignified and enterprising. There will also be a revival of the school garden that provides meals to the children. We hope this partnership is ongoing,” Tuntulwana said.

This unity was evident at a spiritual cleansing ceremony to mark the installation of the borehole, as Hindu priests Swami Maitreyi, Pandit Usha Debipersad, Swami Vedanand Savawah and pastor Bongumusa Hlophe from the Cottonland Restoration Centre prayed together over the success of the event. The event was graced with the melody and cultural song and dance from a group of school children in their Zulu traditional attire, choreographed by Philly Manala. Members of the school governing body Nosihle Ngcobo, treasurer Zanele Bhengu and vice-chairperson Thobani Vilakazi were delighted to be part of the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

