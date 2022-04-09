Water: Looking seawards for a solution

Durban - Umgeni Water is looking to the sea. Board chairperson Ziphozethu Mathenjwa told the Independent on Saturday that desalination was being looked into as an alternative way of providing water to the seven municipalities it supplies in the province. “We have seen the people from Saudi Arabia (using it), but we are learning the most about it from the United Arab Emirates,” said Mathenjwa.

“Now, we are in the process of establishing how low the cost is because we are dealing with public funds. We hope in the coming months we’ll get to know the price. “There are also quite a few different ways of doing desalination,” she said. Mathenjwa added that the quantity of water that could be extracted and treated would also need to be considered.

She said looking into other water sources was a matter of urgency. “We don’t have the luxury of time because we have seasonal rainfall. We don’t know when we are getting the floods, we don’t know when we are getting the droughts, “So for us, it’s an urgent matter. We want to conclude it urgently so that then we can provide a solution for our stakeholders and for our customers.”

