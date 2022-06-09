Water restored to parts of eMdloti

Durban - Some but not all residents of storm-battered eMdloti celebrated having running water once again. However, water supply is still not yet stable, Vicky Schnelter, precinct manager of the local urban improvement precinct said on Thursday.

She said the many residents who had left the coastal town north of Durban since the May 22 storm would not be expected back until the water and electricity supply were stabilised. “Many have gone and rented places in Ballito, others in uMhlanga and others have gone to stay with relatives all over the place,” she said. Schnelter added that work on filling the ravines, especially in the beleaguered Bellamont Road, was “progressing well”.

Municipal workers were taking measurements at the town’s main traffic circle, where the first floods this year – less than six weeks before those of last month – caused major damage. The road leading north of the circle had been repaired as a priority, she said. During the most recent storm and floods, a resident had to be rescued after falling into quicksand on the beach, made up of a foul mix of mud and sewage, while avoiding the damaged road.

No further incidents of this kind are known to have happened. Schnelter said residents had no idea when to expect eMdloti to come back to normal. “Maybe in a year,” she pondered.

Residents have pointed fingers at a development on the inland side of the town, questioning whether proper procedures had been followed and have even protested in front of it when the sun came out. The Salta Sibaya development has said it will take some time for additional information to come through while the various contractors, professionals and other stakeholders conducted assessments. The Independent on Saturday