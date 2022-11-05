Water safety tips for upcoming summer

Durban - It can take seconds for a child to drown. This stark reminder was delivered by National Sea Rescue Institute drowning prevention executive director Dr Jilll Fortuin.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Parents and childminders need to be vigilant and mindful of objects that can attract a child to the pool, such as a bright collared ball,” said Fortuin. She also warned of the danger of leaving buckets with water in them in places where a child could fall into them. For extra safety, pools should be covered and children not have access to the area around it.

Fortuin said parents and childminders should ensure maximum attention to children around water, and gave basic steps to assist a child who has fallen into water. “Remain calm and act fast. If you can swim, it is better to jump in and rescue the child but if you can not swim, try to find a stick or a pool cleaner rod and reach out to pull the child to safety,” said Fortuin. She stressed the importance of parents and childminders learning how to perform CPR. Fortuin recommended asking local municipalities for assistance or organisations such as the NSRI, Swim SA and smaller organisations such as Eco SA adults and children can learn how to float, control breathing and basic movement in water.

Story continues below Advertisement

“It is important to have emergency numbers on your fridge so you can get help when needed. Most importantly, you need to learn how to perform CPR,” said Fortuin. Fortuin said the NSRI had taught more than 3.5 million classes, but there could be more. “We also go to schools and teach despite the lack of resources,” said Fortuin.

Story continues below Advertisement