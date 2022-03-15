Water woes for Westbrook as residents collect rainwater to flush toilets

Durban - Westbrook residents have voiced their frustration over a water outage in the area which started on Sunday - with their water supply only scheduled to return on Friday. In the last three days, residents in whatsapp groups have tried to get some clarity from eThekwini Municipality on when the water may come back on.

One resident told the Independent on Saturday that the water outage started early on Sunday morning. “By 11am there was no water in Westbrook and the municipality did send someone out to do the repairs. That shift left for the night and on Monday they were repairing, but the ground caved in so where there was a one metre hole, there’s now a five metre hole. “Then we heard the reservoir needs to be repaired, so water will only come back on Friday.

“We had no water tankers until Monday evening, when one arrived but only went around part of the area. “We have a retirement home close to us, how are the elderly managing with no water ? We also have young mums with babies. “Fortunately it rained on Monday night, I filled up the bins with rain water to wash dishes and for the toilet,” she said.

Crawford College North Coast also sent a letter to parents on Tuesday which offered the option of home learning during the water outage, saying, “We have just received confirmation of water being re-routed from La Mercy to Westbrook and that this won’t be sufficient to provide pressure and volume to high lying areas of Westbrook. “The reservoirs in Westbrook are scheduled to be cleaned tomorrow (Wednesday) and we will therefore possibly be without water until Friday.” DA councillor for the area, Geoff Pullan said not only Westbrook was affected but also parts of La Mercy, Coniston, Casuarina Beach and Sea Tides and that the municipality needed to provide residents with clear information as to water outages.

He said water supply to these areas had been on and off since Sunday. “It’s quite distressing and now we’ve heard the reservoir needs to be cleaned. If that’s the case, that’s appalling. The municipality should be open with the residents. Water is a human right and it’s important for everyone,” said Pullan. eThekwini Municipality acknowledged a request for information from IOS as to the water outage, but by Tuesday afternoon had not yet responded.

