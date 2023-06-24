Wave of support for charities

The Oceans 8 Charity Swim, which took place on June 16 and 17 at Durban Undersea Club, welcomed swimmers aged from 11 to 76 years for South Africa’s first warm-water ocean swim for charity.

“I’d like to extend congratulations to all our competitors who swam so well, and for raising such an incredible amount for our deserving local charities,” said Oceans 8 Charity Swim event spokesperson, Hilary Bruss. “What a privilege to enjoy our beautiful beach and ocean for such amazing causes. Together we raised R889 612.25 for charity, which just shows that together everyone really does achieve so much more.”

The Oceans 8 Charity Swim, which included a 1 Mile and 8 Mile event, saw Matt Pelser winning all but one event in the 8 mile, with Shane Van de Linde and Jarrod Thorpe fighting it out for second and third position throughout the two days. In the ladies’ category, Robyn Bees won the majority of the events with overall positions changing with every event.

Oceans 8 Charity Swim was started by five NPOs; Duzi Umngeni Conservation Trust (DUCT), the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), Project Rhino, Singakwenza, and WILDTRUST to provide a reliable flow of funding to 14 deserving non-profit organisations in and around KwaZulu-Natal.