'We have love locked down' - couple on the heartache of cancelling wedding

Durban - After the arrest of a couple at their wedding earlier this month, Paul and Caroline Simamane say they are sticking to the rules and have put their own wedding plans on hold. On April 4, a bridal couple from northern KZN were arrested for violating the lockdown by holding a gathering. The bride, groom and 50 guests were arrested. Paul, 37, and Caroline, 39, were set to have their traditional wedding celebration in Verulam on April 25, celebrating their love of two years together. Last year the couple tied the knot officially, and could not wait to celebrate their union at a traditional ceremony. Unfortunately the coronavirus pandemic dashed their hopes. Speaking to the Independent on Saturday, Caroline said the lockdown had been a major inconvenience but she understood what was at stake. She said they had to put all arrangements on hold and postponed the wedding to later in the year.

“The lockdown was only coming to an end on April 16 and our wedding was supposed to be nine days after that. We were not sure if there would be an extension to lockdown so we had to postpone to a later date,” said Caroline speaking before President Cyril Ramaphosa imposed a two-week lockdown extension.

She said fortunately since it would have been a traditional ceremony they had not hired a venue because the wedding was to be held at Paul’s home in Verulam. They had also hired a wedding planner who liaised with other service providers such as caterers and photographers. All agreed the situation was beyond everyone’s control and agreed to postpone, and the Simamanes managed to save on costs.

She urged other couples to be patient during this time because the situation demanded it, adding that they would be putting their lives and those they loved at risk if they went ahead with wedding celebrations during this time.

“Initially I had told myself that I will have my wedding regardless of the virus. I had been looking forward to it for so long. But when we got to learn more about the virus, my husband and I realised the danger of having so many people in one space, our friends, our family and us too,” she said.

They had guests coming from provinces such as the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and the Western Cape.

She said hotels and lodges which had been booked for guests had saved their reservations for a later date.

Caroline said this was hard on everyone, but advised people to be hopeful there would be a breakthrough.