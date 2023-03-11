Website tells you if a beach is safe for swimming

https://www.wozolwandle.com uses data to estimate whether beaches are worthy of a “good”, “acceptable”, or “poor” icon.

Durban - A website for beach pollution conditions that serves as the equivalent of a weather forecast was launched this week.

As a forecaster, the site, with a name that means “come to the sea”, offers information related more to the present than test results that would have been from samples taken before being cultured in a laboratory.

“We’ve created this tool to help you decide where it’s safe to swim when planning your day at the beach,” the site states. “This tool is ideal for holiday makers, swimmers, surfers or just anyone wanting to spend time at the beach.”

So far it offers icons with information about conditions at six central beaches: Point Beach; uShaka Beach; South Beach; North Beach; Pirates Beach and Country Club Beach.