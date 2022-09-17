Well known indigenous garden is up for grabs

Fancy having breakfast with a zebra or a family of buck? Well, they hang out on the property at Tunzini Gardens, a hidden gem bordering the Kloof Conservancy and well known to locals who love gardening and the outdoors.

Drive towards the entrance in Kloofview Road and it looks like an ordinary, quiet street in a leafy suburb, until you turn into the drive away and are met with views that would make any nature lover envious. Zebra having fun in Tunzini Gardens, home of Kloof residents, Brigid and Pete Turner. Pic: Supplied For the past 38 years, owners Brigid and Pete Turner have nurtured the land, cultivating only indigenous plants and trees, thereby creating a haven for wildlife of every sort. Sadly though, with most of their family as well as their only child now living in Mpumalanga, they are looking for someone who will take over and continue their legacy.

A chair swings from a tree in the gardens of Brigid and Pete Turner. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency (ANA) “It is difficult to leave but if you know you are going to a beautiful place, it's not so bad,” said Pete. When the Turners got married all those years ago, Tunzini Gardens consisted of four acres of mainly grassland. “Pete was a bird watcher from a young age and he always wanted a natural stream,” said Brigid.

The Bird Hide, a cottage on the land of Brigid and Pete Turner, owners of Tunzini Gardens in Kloof. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency (ANA) He had grown up in Hillcrest and wanted to remain in the area while Brigid was from Zimbabwe where they had a seven-acre garden, which made the land ideal for both of them. They bought the property and her dad designed the main house and their cottage, called The Bird Hide, which they rent out to holidaymakers. Tunzini when the Turners bought it in 1986 The home today in a beautiful indigenous setting. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency (ANA) The property is well known to nature lovers who have attended the open garden events held in support of the Kloof Conservancy, of which Brigid has been one of the main organisers, doing the selection of all the gardens.

In the clump to the left as you enter the driveway is a giant Cape Ash tree with a magnificent canopy, as fantastical as Enid Blyton’s story, “Magic Faraway Tree”. The same clump contains almost 30 indigenous plant species. Pete says in the beginning he only planted local indigenous plants and “desert type and bushveld stuff”. They’ve also tried proteas.

Brigid and Pete Turner, at a dam on the property on the edge of the Kloof Gorge. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency (ANA) Brigid and Pete Turner in their natural garden in Kloof. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/ African News Agency (ANA) A dam feeds the river where Tilapia is abundant, a little footbridge over the water boasts a sundial, while looking straight ahead is Kloof gorge. The Turners say the property is fairly low maintenance because of all the indigenous plants and because the garden is established. Initially they started out with four hectares of land but eThekwini Municipality bought two after a rare plant species was found there.