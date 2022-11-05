Wellness tourism industry growing

Durban - Wellness tourism is on the rise on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast in keeping with international trends and partly as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. While the standard tourism favourites are available, yoga, clean eating and alternative health therapies have been added to the list of things that holidaymakers now require.

“It’s completely understandable that, after a prolonged global health crisis, people are prioritising overall well-being when considering travel options,” said Phelisa Mangcu, CEO of South Coast Tourism and Investment Enterprise (SCTIE). Despite almost two years without business and reputational damage to the country’s tourism industry after the recent murder of a German tourist, entrepreneurs say they are confident that things will improve. Lucie Millward and her husband Scott travelled and worked abroad for many years before settling on the South Coast.

They decided to put their various skills in yoga, music and plant-based nutrition to use by establishing a wellness centre and Pumula Retreat in Hibberdene was born in 2017. Flanked by the sea on one side and the forest on the other, their venue is used throughout the year. Lucie, who is French, said since Covid-19 people had become increasingly aware of the need to invest in themselves and the importance of spending time in nature.

She said the natural beauty of the South Coast was especially appealing to those looking for mindful retreats. “The South Coast is quiet, whereas the North Coast is built up and busy,” she said. She said many people felt disconnected from nature because they lived in cities while the abundance of negative news in South Africa also affected people’s mindset and health.

“What people need is 48 hours of centring themselves,” said Millward. Just an hour’s drive from Durban in the village of Umzumbe lies a working parrot farm called Highcroft Retreat and Lodge. This is where owner Elaine Whitewam specialises in raising macaws and runs various spiritual workshops on her eco retreats. Surrounded by trees, sugar cane fields and the ocean, there are chalets for sleepovers as well as a labyrinth and chapel, while Whitewam, a clairvoyant, hosts various workshops throughout the year.

A 90-minuter drive away from Durban lies Munster, a village wedged between Margate and Port Edward. This is home to the Secret Sithela eco estate, 12 hectares of land owned by Jeanne-Louise Kinsey and her husband Rod. Kinsey says most of their land forms part of a conservancy and also boasts an indigenous forest, organic garden, indigenous herb garden and is just a 10-minute walk from the beach.

“There is a growing awareness of wellness by people on the South Coast and we are trying to attract like-minded people.” “The South Coast is also less commercialised and Munster has so many beautiful trees,” she said Secret Sithela has self-catering accommodation, a dam for rowing and Rod runs the Munster Motor Museum, a classic car museum with several vehicles including a 1927 Model T-Ford.

Kinsey says their 10-day earth harmony retreat teaches individuals how to farm in nature and is popular with women. “There is a growing consciousness and awareness of climate change and natural disasters and people know that we need to find other ways of living,” said Kinsey. While staying in their guest house or self-catering accommodation there are also massage therapists available for treatments while meditation and chirology workshops are also held.