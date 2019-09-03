Durban - Local snake catcher Nick Evans said he was "slightly depressed". Mamba mating season was over. He said May-July had been very exciting, as he had received a number calls for mambas, sometimes mating pairs, sometimes for two males fighting. He'd already removed three "happy couples". But August went very very quiet.

Then on Monday he got the call that showed mating season wasn't quite over yet.

"I was called for a pair of black mambas outside Tongaat," says Evans. "They were hiding in an old, outside toilet, being used as a storeroom. By the sounds of things, the one had disappeared, presumably back into the bush. It sounded like they had been wrestling.

"I arrived, and was led to a window where you could look out at the toilet. The door was open, and inside, curled up on some rubbish, was a black mamba. What a magnificent sight. It was a good few meters away, yet it could definitely see us, and it looked nervous."

Evans sprang into action.

"I crept around the open door slowly, and came face to face with the mamba, which looked even more terrified. Then, almost as if it wanted to yell, 'human!', it panicked, and dashed down into the rubbish.

"I started pulling things out of there carefully. There were two mattresses squeezed in. I pulled one out, and out fell the mamba. It quickly slithered around a small cabinet. Everyone cleared the area in a second," said Evans.

"I lifted the cabinet back up towards me, and could see the mamba curled up. I grabbed it with the tongs gently, and as I pulled it towards me, I noticed that there was a second mamba, who's body was tangled up with the one I had a grip on. All of a sudden, it burst into action. It tried curling up under the cabinet, but I was holding it up, then it moved to my left.

"At this point, my language was not repeatable. What was I going to do? I had one mamba in my tong, and one seemingly about to dash out the room past me," he said.

"I decided I had little choice but to focus on pinning down the mamba I had in my grip, and so I did. I pulled its head closer to me, and secured the head in my hands. When I lifted it up, and looked up, I spotted the second mamba going up the wall, leaning on something from the old toilet. At least now I was in a vaguely better position, as I had the tongs available. But still, you need both hands to pin a mamba down. This was still not a good position to be in.

"Thankfully, though, the mamba quickly curled back under the cabinet. Phew! I let out one big sigh of relief."

After placing the first mamba in a bucket, Evans returned for number two.

"I lifted the cabinet back up slowly. The mamba was curled up, nervously. I grabbed a section of the body with the tongs, which turned out to be the tail end. The head moved behind the cabinet, and then behind the doors to my right. But at this point, it was all over for the mamba. I had control, and with relative ease, held onto the tail, as I pinned down the head.

"It was a lot easier than mamba number one," he said.

Evans was grateful that he was called in to remove the "happy couple", both of which were around 2.2m long. "The residents very nearly chose to shoot them. They also contemplated setting the room a light. Can you imagine? What a waste of two good lives that would have been," he said.

This was the fourth mating pair Evans had captured this season.