Markets Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market: (today) Spend time with family (pets included) and friends outdoors. Evo is on the main stage from 10am to 1pm. Traders sell everything from fresh produce and deli food to arts and crafts. Walk the short nature trail or have a zipline adventure. Open rain or shine, and wheelchair accessible. Every Saturday 7am to 1pm.

Musgrave Market: (today) Head to Berea Park for food, music, arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants and second-hand items. From 9am to 2pm. Glenwood Street Market: (today) Community market with organic​ produce, sourdough loaves, sauces and pickles, books, records, movies, coffee, cakes and so on. 106 Bulwer Road, 8am to 2pm. WhatsApp 061 663 9430. Buzz Market: (today) Community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-made sauces, decor, jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, 9am to 2pm.

Ballito Farmers Market: (today and tomorrow) More than 150 traders offer fresh farm produce, cut flowers and a nursery, retail, fashion, kids’ entertainment, art, hobbies, crafted goods and lifestyle products. R103 at Umhlali. 7am to 2pm. Harlequins Flea Market: (today) Every Saturday from 8am to 1pm, with stalls selling pre-loved items, crafts, food and more. New vendors welcome. WhatsApp 083 595 7033 or email [email protected]. Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, bead work, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday from 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday 9am to 2pm, opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call 082 829 0059.

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School, 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call 083 262 3693. Macnut Farm, Assagay: (tomorrow) Fresh produce market for locals to buy and sell home-grown produce, 11am to 2pm. Sunday lunch, drinks and bar. Call 031 765 2572 or 074 603 0000. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957.

Christmas Pop-Up Market: Mackaya Bella at Renishaw Hills, Scottburgh, from 10am-4pm on Friday, November 29. Local artisans and businesses offer quality goods including clothing for children and adults, jewellery, leather bags, quality second-hand books, plants, pottery, original watercolours and oil paintings, wool, scrapbooking, and other craft items. Clansthal Seasonal Craft Market: (tomorrow) Sunday, November 24, the Cunningham family will open their home as a venue for a craft market. More than 40 carefully selected stalls offer a variety of quality products, hand-crafted and/or unique and contribute to conscious living. Light meals, refreshments and music in the rolling shady garden with sea views at 111 Pig n Whistle Drive in Clansthal on the KZN South Coast. We request no visiting dogs. Fund-raiser for Clansthal Conservancy’s projects in the area. From 9am-2pm. Theatre

Rhumbelow Theatre, Northlands Bowling Club: (tomorrow) Devin Gray’s How To Get Away With Marriage (a comedy of life, love and lemons) November 23 at 7.30pm. Tickets R200. Booking essential through 082 499 8636, email [email protected] or Webtickets. Thulile Zama and Friends are live in concert on Saturday, December 7 at St Clements, 191 Musgrave Road, Durban. Music St Clements: Thulile Zama and Friends live in Concert on Saturday, December 7 at St Clements, 191 Musgrave Road, Durban. Zama is recognised for her rich, emotive voice and ability to blend traditional African sounds with contemporary music styles. Her talents have taken her to various countries including Germany, Netherlands, Swaziland, Mozambique and USA. Doors open at 4pm, music starts at 5pm, To book, call St Clements 031 202 2511

Music Revival: (tomorrow) Play, piano, play! at All Souls, Salt Rock. Selection from various repertoires including ragtime, tango, jazz, popular music and film music along with contemporary meditations. Tickets R150 includes tea / coffee and eats. Booking preferred via WhatsApp 083 417 4473 or [email protected] Unforgettable night of dance and music at the Wild Coast Sun with (clockwise from top left): Rajiv Mothie, Afrofusion, Michael Jonathan, Abdul Rahim Rassool and Shay Ramji. Wild Coast Sun: (today) Night of dance and music with MJ Goes Bollywood Live 2024, at Wild Coast Sun’s Tropical Nites Theatre on Saturday, November 23. Vibrant energy of Bollywood with King of Pop impersonator Michael Jonathan, dynamic performance of Rajiv Mothie and the captivating beats and moves of Afrofusion. From 7.30pm-9.30pm. Tickets from R150 via Computicket. Rhumbelow Theatre, Durban: (tomorrow) Unforgettable musical experience as Evan Cullum, one of Durban’s most versatile and dynamic pianists, takes the stage in Piano Man: A Tribute to Elton John and Piano Legends. Greatest hits of some of the world’s most iconic pianists. Sunday, November 24 at 2pm. Tickets R200. Booking essential through 082 499 8636, email [email protected] or Webtickets.

Rhumbelow Theatre, Durban: Steve Newman & Ashish Joshi live at 7.30pm on Saturday November 30. Newman, a renowned South African guitarist, and Joshi, a distinguished percussionist and tabla maestro, create an extraordinary fusion of folk, world music and contemporary sounds. Tickets R180 through 082 499 8636, email [email protected] or Webtickets. Durban Symphonic Choir: Get into the Christmas spirit with this Christmas in Concert with Christopher Cockburn on Organ on Sunday, December 1 at St Joseph’s Cathedral, 98 Abbot Francis Road, Mariannhill, from 3-5pm.Tickets: R120 (under 12s free) at Quicket or at the door. E-mail [email protected] or contact Marian on 082 418 0883. Rhumbelow Durban: You Asked For It Too with Barry Thomson & The Reals ‒ Dawn Selby, Andy Turrell, Mali Sewell, Barry Thomson and Shaun Dragt ‒ on Saturday, December 7 at 7.30pm; Sunday, December 8 at 2pm. A collection of audiences’ favourite song requests. Tickets R200 through 082 499 8636, email [email protected] or Webtickets.

Rhumbelow Northlands Bowling Club: Durban City Orchestra Carols Concert on Sunday, December 8 3pm-4.30pm. Tickets R200 through 082 499 8636, email [email protected] or Webtickets. Film Rhumbelow Film Club: Shadowlands starring Anthony Hopkins and Debra Winger at 6.30pm on November 27. Booking essential through 082 499 8636, email [email protected]

Rhumbelow Film Club: The Royal Ballet’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland on Sunday, December 1 at 2pm. Filmed live in October. The modern classic brings to life beloved characters in an imaginative, family-friendly show. Tickets R175 through 082 499 8636, email [email protected] or Webtickets. Rhumbelow Film Club: Cool Runnings (1993) on Wednesday December 4 at 6.30pm. Booking essential through 082 499 8636, email [email protected] Outdoors

Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm tomorrow hike the top of Giba Gorge from St Helier Lake on St Helier Drive. Awesome forest trails to magnificent waterfalls. Pizzas and beer social after. Contact David at 0726150559. Wednesdays at 8am at Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park for relaxed hikes for all levels of fitness. WhatsApp Mandy at 083 235 6123. Recycles Group: Welcome to meet at 9am on Tuesdays at the Mini Town car park on North Beach for a safe and casual approx 20km ride on the promenade. Good exercise, socialisation and a breakfast option afterwards. Contact Ian on 083 675 2125 Mountain Biking Rides: Saturdays at 6am, meet at Dura Cycles, Uvongo. Call 039 315 7359.