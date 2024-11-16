Markets Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market: (today) Spend time with family (pets included) and friends outdoors. Calamity Jam is on the main stage from 10am to 1pm. Traders sell everything from fresh produce and deli food to arts and crafts. Walk the short nature trail or have a zipline adventure. Open rain or shine, and wheelchair accessible. Every Saturday 7am to 1pm.

Musgrave Market: (today) Head to Berea Park for food, music, arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants and second-hand items. From 9am to 2pm. Glenwood Street Market: (today) Community market with organic​ produce, sourdough loaves, sauces and pickles, books, records, movies, coffee, cakes and so on. 106 Bulwer Road, 8am to 2pm. WhatsApp 061 663 9430. Buzz Market: (today) Community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-made sauces, decor, jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, 9am to 2pm.

Ballito Farmers Market: (today and tomorrow) More than 150 traders offer fresh farm produce, cut flowers and a nursery, retail, fashion, kids’ entertainment, art, hobbies, crafted goods and lifestyle products. R103 at Umhlali. 7am to 2pm. Harlequins Flea Market: (today) Every Saturday from 8am to 1pm, with stalls selling pre-loved items, crafts, food and more. New vendors welcome. WhatsApp 083 595 7033 or email [email protected]. Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, bead work, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday from 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday 9am to 2pm, opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call 082 829 0059.

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School, 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call 083 262 3693. Macnut Farm, Assagay: (tomorrow) Fresh produce market for locals to buy and sell home-grown produce, 11am to 2pm. Sunday lunch, drinks and bar. Call 031 765 2572 or 074 603 0000. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957.

Christmas Pop-Up Market: Mackaya Bella at Renishaw Hills, Scottburgh, from 10am-4pm on Friday, November 29. Local artisans and businesses offer quality goods including clothing for children and adults, jewellery, leather bags, quality second-hand books, plants, pottery, original watercolours and oil paintings, wool, scrapbooking, and other craft items. Theatre Rhumbelow Theatre, Northlands Bowling Club: Devin Gray’s How To Get Away With Marriage (a comedy of life, love and lemons) November 22 and 23 at 7.30pm. Tickets R200. Booking essential. Booking through 082 499 8636, email [email protected] or Webtickets.

Baroque 2000 presents trumpet sonatas tomorrow, Sunday, November 17 at 11.30am at the Church of the Mariannhill Monastery. Music Church of the Mariannhill Monastery: (tomorrow) Baroque 2000 presents trumpet sonatas tomorrow, Sunday, November 17 at 11.30am. Programme: Telemann ‒ Marche héroïque with trumpet obligato; Telemann ‒ Fantasia No 9 in B major TWV4-22 for violin solo; Biber ‒ Battalia a 9; Telemann ‒ Concerto for 2 violins in E minor TWV52:E4; Telemann ‒ Overture suite in D Major TWV55: D7 with trumpet obligato. Tickets at the door @ R170. Children enter free. The Monastery Tea Garden will be open for refreshments and light meals. There is ample, free and secure parking. Music Revival: (tomorrow) Play, piano, play! at Hilton College at 3pm. An exciting, highly entertaining selection from various repertoires including ragtime, tango, jazz, popular music and film music along with contemporary meditations along a Neo-Classical line. Tickets R150 includes tea / coffee and substantial eats. Booking via Quicket or at the door.

Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre, UKZN: (ends tomorrow) Presents Retro Fest until Sunday, November 17. The best of the 80s festivals is a glorious party tribute show with live, mixed music and comedy, by Macbob (Lisa Bobbert and Aaron McIlroy). Booking is through Webtickets. Friends of Music: (tomorrow) eThekwini Trio, three of Durban’s leading musicians, Andrew Warburton (piano), Evgeny Zhadanov (violin) and Ayanda Makulwana (cello) play Beethoven, Brahms and the highly moving Elegiac Trio No.1 by Rachmaninov. Sunday, November 17 at 2.30pm at the Durban Jewish Centre. Tickets R120 (members) R140 (non-members) available at the door. The prelude performer is pianist Aran Singh. For more info contact [email protected] or 071 505 1021. Rhumbelow Theatre, Durban: Unforgettable musical experience as Evan Cullum, one of Durban's most versatile and dynamic pianists, takes the stage in Piano Man: A Tribute to Elton John and Piano Legends. Greatest hits of some of the world’s most iconic pianists, including Ray Charles, Bruce Hornsby, Jerry Lee Lewis, Billy Joel, and, of course, Elton John. Friday, November 22 at 7.30pm; Saturday (sold out), Sunday November 24 at 2pm. Tickets R200. Booking essential through 082 499 8636, email [email protected] or Webtickets.

Durban Symphonic Choir: Get into the Christmas spirit with this Christmas in Concert with Christopher Cockburn on Organ on Sunday, December 1 at St Joseph’s Cathedral, 98 Abbot Francis Road, Mariannhill, from 3-5pm.Tickets: R120 (under 12s free) at Quicket or at the door. E-mail [email protected] or contact Marian on 082 418 0883. Film Rhumbelow Film Club: Two episodes (52 minutes each excluding 15 minute interval) of The World at War narrated by Sir Laurence Olivier. Tuesday, November 19 from 5pm: Stalingrad (June 1942-February 1943: The mid-war German situation in Southern Russia resulting in the Battle of Stalingrad, and its ultimate German catastrophe; Wolf Pack: U-Boats in the Atlantic (1939-1944): The submarine war emphasising the North Atlantic. Tracks the development of both the convoy system and German submarine strategy. At 6.30pm on November 20, you can see Michael Caine in Alfie. Venue opens 90 minutes before show for snacks/drinks). Booking essential through 082 499 8636, email [email protected]

Events Durban Botanic Gardens: The Decorative Arts Society’s presentation by Dr Raymond Perrier entitled Finding God in the Hollywood Musical will take place on Tuesday, November 19, from 12.30pm to 1.30pm at the Visitors’ Centre, Durban Botanic Gardens. The fee is R50 for members and R80 for visitors. Christmas fare will be served after the lecture in celebration of the final lecture in the society’s 2024 calendar. Contact Lynne on 083 281 2994. Outdoors

Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm tomorrow hike Summerveld from awesome Summerveld Country Lodge. High up in horse country on some awesome new trails. Take Shongweni off ramp and turn left and first right. Drive over the N3 down the dip and up to turn left at the top of the hill into Hawkstone Road. Turn right at Lodge sign into Summerhill Avenue. Down the road into the Lodge on your right. Supper there after the hike. Contact David at 0726150559. Wednesdays at 8am at Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park for relaxed hikes for all levels of fitness. WhatsApp Mandy at 083 235 6123. Recycles Group: Welcome to meet at 9am on Tuesdays at the Mini Town car park on North Beach for a safe and casual approx 20km ride on the promenade. Good exercise, socialisation and a breakfast option afterwards. Contact Ian on 083 675 2125 Mountain Biking Rides: Saturdays at 6am, meet at Dura Cycles, Uvongo. Call 039 315 7359.