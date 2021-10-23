What’s on: Feasts and festivals

Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) Fun and safe family outing in the country from 6.30am to 12.30pm with full Covid-19 protocols in place. Fresh produce, crafts, ready-made foods, decor items, furniture, pet products, outdoor goods, nursery and jewellery. Call 031 777 4686. Musgrave Market: (today) Under the trees at Berea Park for good food, good music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm.

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Relaxed family market at the Golden Hours School, from 10am to 2pm. All Covid-19 protocols in place. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. Windermere Antique Fair: About 20 dealers selling a selection of antiques, vintage and collectibles including porcelain, glass, crystal, jewellery, silver, records, books, paintings, linen, old toys and interesting treasures of yesteryear. November 6 from 8.30am to 2pm. Call Helen Clementz on 084 241 0241.

Cabaret and Beyond showcases Amanda Kunene, Lyle Buxton, Sam Landers and Tshepo Kcokoane at the Seabrookes Theatre. Shows Rhumbelow, Tina’s: (today and tomorrow) The Great British Revolution ‒ Britannia Waives the Rules from Barry Thomson and The Reals. Today at 6.30pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets from Computicket, call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Rhumbelow, Durban: (today and tomorrow) Frank! Liza! Sammy! stars Anthony Stonier. After the success of Quite Frankly, Stonier has asked Sammy Davis Jr and Liza Minnelli to join Sinatra in a musical mix of their best songs. Today at 6.30pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets from Computicket, call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Seabrookes Theatre: (today and tomorrow) The inaugural Cabaret and Beyond showcase brings fresh new musical theatre to Durban with a collection of songs from humorous and topical to serious and reflective. Directed by Steven Stead, the cast includes Amanda Kunene, Sam Landers, Lyle Buxton and Tshepo Kcokoane. Today at 7pm and tomorrow at 11am. Tickets R70-R100 at Webtickets.

Rhumbelow, Northlands: (today) The Glitter Girls stars Lisa Bobbert, Liesl Coppin and Marion Loudon at 6.30pm. Tickets R160/ Northlands Bowling Club, members R130 from Computicket or email [email protected] or call 082 499 8636. Rhumbelow, Pietermaritzburg: (tomorrow) Saddle Up And Rock stars the Gee Jays ‒ Grant Bell, John Didlick and Marion Loudon ‒ in an eclectic mix of rock and country and western classics at 2pm. Tickets R160 from Computicket or email [email protected] or call 082 499 8636. Rhumbelow, Durban: Rhumbelow Classics Cinema features 42nd Street – The Musical, filmed live at the Theatre Royal, London is a legendary Broadway musical theatre classic, "glorious“ and ”utterly moreish extravaganza of glitz“. October 26, 27 and November 3 at 6.30pm. Tickets are R100 and must be pre booked. Booking at Computicket or email [email protected] or call 082 499 8636.

Seabrookes Theatre: KickstArt’s production of Sylvia, a romantic comedy about a man… and his dog, returns from October 28 to November 14 with shows running Thursday to Saturday at 7pm; Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2.30pm. Directed by Peter Court. Tickets R175/ pensioners R160 from Computicket. Jokers Corner features comic Simphiwe Shembe and friends next Sunday. Comedy Riverside Hotel: Comedy night @ The Riverside sees host Cyril Basker joined by Nonto R and Darrien Asbury, in an evening of laughter. No under 18. October 30 at 7pm. Tickets R130 from Webtickets. Rooftop BBQ, uMhlanga: Jokers Corner Comedy with laughter from Simphiwe Shembe, known for his unique dance moves and his funniest of friends. October 31 at 1pm. Tickets R200 from Webtickets, R250 at the door.

St Annes Guest House: Mo Vawda presents Laughter in the Garden with six funny friends in an outdoor comedy event. November 6 at 7.30pm. Tickets R120-R180 from Webtickets. Andrea Balocco, Cathy Peacock, Kirsten Sayers and Jeff Robinson are the wind section of Platform Jazz at the Jewish Club. Music Shongweni Polo Fields: (tomorrow) Music up the Hill starring Matthew Mole supported by local musicians all in a picturesque setting. Fully stocked bars and food stalls. All entrants will require a full price ticket, including children. From noon. Tickets R200 from Webtickets. The Litchi Orchard, Ballito: Music at the Orchard features Jeremy Loops and some of SA's top artists. The Shed restaurant and artisanal food vendors will be open. No chairs or umbrellas. October 30 from noon to 6pm. Tickets R250 at Webtickets.

KZNSA Gallery: Acclaimed musicians Guy Buttery and Nibs van der Spuy in an exclusive concert under the stars. October 28 at 6pm. Arts Cafe bar and special menu from 5pm. Tickets R150 from Quicket or call 031 277 1700. Durban Jewish Centre: Friends of Music present The Best Of Platform Jazz. Leading the band is Cathy Peacock on trumpet with Andrea Balocco on trombone, Kirsten Sayers on clarinet, Jeff Robinson on sax and flute, top jazz drummer Bruce Baker, Melvin Peters on piano and Andreas Kappen on bass. Joining them will be singers Shelley McLean Downham, Natalie Rungan and Grant Bell. Seating at tables so patrons may bring picnics and drinks. Each table can seat 10. Doors open at 2pm and for 2.30pm start. Tickets R100 members/ R120 for non-members from Cathy on 082 349 8362. Booking is essential. Zimbabwean artist Virginia Tayengwa’s Village Life 2 at the Elizabeth Gordon Gallery. Art KZNSA Gallery: This Must Be The Place is a solo exhibition by Georgina Gratrix whose playfully grotesque portraits and still lifes feature thickly impastoed surfaces, a bright, saturated palette, and expressive faces and figures. Until November 11.

Elizabeth Gordon Gallery: (today) Catch Zimbabwean artist Virginia Tayengwa’s Rural Living works: enchanting depictions of daily activities, chores and playtime in Zimbabwe. Call 031 303 8133. The Green Gallery: (today) Marion Townsend displays a new selection of her landscapes and building paintings. Also artists Coral Spencer, Makiwa Mutomba, Andy Anderson and Sculptures by Owen Llewellyn Davies and Sarah Richards. Flanders Boutique Mall, Flanders Drive, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757. Durban Art Gallery: Revelations, a visual dialogue between two generations of South African documentary photographers: Cedric Nunn and Samora Chapman, whose work exposes people’s daily struggles and triumphs in KZN. Until November 10.

The Gallery: Collaborating with the African Arts Centre, brings an array of visual arts introducing new artists, and well known artists from KZN in an exciting new space. Call 072 245 8691. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm on October 24 hike Roosfontein Nature Reserve from Westville prison. Easy hike, mostly shaded and suitable for beginners. Call David at 072 615 0559. Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125.

Durban’s Green Diwali Festival lights up Mitchell Park this evening. Events Mitchell Park: Durban’s Green Diwali festival celebrates our common humanity and oneness with nature. It brings physical and spiritual light to dispel darkness and unite us in valuing each other and our environment. Today from 1pm events include Poets in the Park, Mitchell Park Breeding and Conservation Projects, Durban Book Fair, Lifetime Achievement Awards with entertainment from 5pm and lighting up the park at 7pm. Also Green Diwali Night Market. Sunday from 10am to 2pm. European Film Festival: (today and tomorrow) Final two days of this year’s festival, featuring a selection of 18 films, 13 of which have been directed by women. Films are free of charge and are geoblocked for South Africa. For programme and bookings see https://films.eurofilmfest.co.za Alliance Française: Cineclub this week takes in the 2016 drama Corniche Kennedy where a group of teenagers enjoying their summer on the beach of Marseille get involved in drug trafficking. October 27 at 6pm.

The Westville Warehouse: Oktoberfest runs from October 29-31. Friday night includes sausage toss, arm wrestling, stein holding, 1l beer chug, schnitzel eating competition and a polka dance. Saturday is music day, while Sunday is family day for chilled vibes, food, beer and entertainment. Friday from 7pm, Saturday and Sunday from noon. Tickets R150 from Webtickets. Radford Gardens, Hillary: Join the Heatwave Fest, a car show and music festival featuring DJ Bongz, Tipcee, Madanon, Tyler Don, Tevin the Rapper, Jimbo Sounds, Kyle Deutsch, Verge the Rapper and more. October 30 from 10am. Tickets R50 to R150 from Webtickets. Hazelmere Dam: Big Touch Africa presents an All White Picnic featuring a wide selection of food offering, water activities and live entertainment on October 30 from 1pm. Tickets R300-R1 200 from Webtickets