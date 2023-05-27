Durban - uMgeni Water has urged people to ignore an anonymous WhatsApp message doing the rounds, warning of water shortages this weekend because of “declining dam levels”. The utility’s spokesperson Shami Harichunder said yesterday (FRIDAY) that the dams it managed and operated in KZN had adequate water resources for the coming winter months and well into 2024.

He listed dams levels as: Spring Grove 94%; Mearns 105%; Midmar 97%; Albert Falls 100%; Nagle 100%; Inanda 101%; Umzinto 100%; EJ Smith 100%; Nungwane 101%; Mhlabatshane 100%; Ludeke 62%; Hazelmere 59%; iMvutshane 66% and Home Farm 101%. “Although the message does not specify which dams are drying up and why and which areas could face water shortages this weekend, uMgeni Water continues to receive inquiries from members of the public and the media about the status of water resources and whether there is any substance to the contents of the WhatsApp message,” said Harichunder. He also assured that, in the wake of the cholera outbreak at Hammanskraal, Gauteng, potable water produced at uMgeni Water’s treatment plants was up to standard “as stipulated in South African National Standards (SANS) 241 for drinking water quality”.