LUCKY TO BE ALIVE: Ari Seirlis, who was confronted by robbers in his home in Gillitts, with his dog Lucy. Picture: Zanele Zulu/African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - WHEN burglars stormed the house of Ari Seirlis, chief executive of the QuadPara Association of SA, in Gillitts, his worst nightmare came true.

“It was my worst fear that I would be in a situation where I would not be able to defend myself. In your head you think of all the ways to defend yourself, but you physically cannot do so.”

Seirlis broke his neck in a diving accident in 1985, leaving him a quadriplegic, and he has long worked in the field of protecting and promoting the rights of people with mobility impairments.

On Wednesday morning, he had just finished showering, and was undressed, seated in his commode chair.

“I had just read an article online about a woman who was shot in a robbery at her home, and I thought that is my worst nightmare. At that point I heard a commotion coming from my study, and suddenly five men wearing balaclavas were in my room, four with guns and one with a knife,” recalled Seirlis. They allegedly accessed his house via a neighbour’s property.

One robber kept a gun to Seirlis’s head. Shocked, he said his two staff members, a caregiver and a housekeeper, were made to lie on the floor, one of whom was nicked on the hand by the knife.

“I felt so vulnerable. Here I was sitting, naked, getting ready to go to work, and suddenly I am in my worst nightmare, with a gun to my head,” he said.

The robbers asked him where he kept the safe, money, gold and even diamonds.

“I don’t have a safe,” he told them. However, Seirlis said the fact that he was in a wheelchair was his “saving grace”.

“I can only assume that because I was in a wheelchair, they did not see me as a threat. But at that time, you think of the ways you could defend yourself. You feel so vulnerable at that time, worse yet I had no clothes on,” he said.

The robbers searched for valuables.

“One asked me why I have so many buttons around the house and asked if they were panic buttons. He then pushed one on the wall and I said it was a panic button. He gave me my phone back and told me to call my security company and tell them I was okay. However, it so happened that the security company was nearby and arrived quicker than it took me to make a call.”

While Seirlis and the robbers were still in his bedroom, a security officer peeked through the curtains.

“Our eyes met and he could see the shock on my face, but then the officer made eye contact with the robber who was near me. The robber cocked his gun at me while staring at the security officer, and I thought that was it, I was going to die. But the officer backed off, understanding the situation and I assume at that point called for back-up,” he said.

The robbers immediately fled, taking only items they were able to stuff into their pockets.

“My staff and I are still traumatised. You always see this type of news happening, but you don’t think it will happen to you. I think seeing me in my chair showed them that I wasn’t a threat. I have to be thankful for that, it could have been worse,” he said.

He advised people with mobility impairments, or those who felt they were in a vulnerable position, to take the necessary security steps, but also to speak to trusted neighbours to let them know their concerns.

“Build a network of security around you,” he advised.

KZN SAPS spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said a case of house robbery had been opened and no arrests had been made.

THE INDEPENDENT ON SATURDAY