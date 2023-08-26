Wheels up for Virginia Airshow

Durban - It’s wheels up for aviation enthusiasts as the world-renowned Virginia Airshow returns next month. The 58th edition of the show takes place at Virginia Airport on September 9. This marks the first airshow since 2014 and spectators will be treated to some marvellous displays.

“I really love the Virginia Airshow for its unique show line and the fact that it’s at sea level,” said Red Bull pilot Patrick Davidson. “My love for flying started at three, flying with my dad and grandfather in their Pitts Special. At the age of 12, I won my first South African Beginners aerobatic competition flying with a safety pilot in a Sukhoi SU-29. On my 17th birthday, I went solo in a T-6 Harvard and the rest is history.” This will be Davidson’s fifth Virginia Airshow and he’ll be in the hot seat of will his Game Composites GB1, better known as Red Bull 1. He is keen to display the slow and unusual characteristics of this plane.

“Being a Red Bull athlete, I get a lot of attention from the youngsters, which I love. Their enthusiasm and the fact that my time with them could be the reason that some of them become air force and/or airline pilots is my highlight of any airshow.” Look out for him in the skies around Durban in the days leading up to the show as he prepares. “I keep current and ensure that, leading up to an event like this, I will try and fly my routine at least five times in the week leading up to the show. One of these flights would be at the venue to ensure I know the surroundings and potential hazards, not to mention the reference points so I know where I am going.”

Red Bull pilot Patrick Davidson. Picture: Jeff Latham Red Bull pilot Patrick Davidson in an airshow earlier this year. Picture: Jeff Latham Scully Levin said he looked forward to this event, because he thinks it is the best airport in the country to perform at. The team leader of Puma Energy Flying Lions he said he hadn’t missed a Virginia Airshow since his first in 1981. He will participate in three displays during this year’s show. “The first will be a 15-minute formation aerobatic display with the four Harvards of the Flying Lions Aerobatic Team. Here, I will be joined by Arnie Meneghelli on my right wing, my son Ellis on my left wing, and Sean Thackwray slightly lower and behind me, in what is known as the ‘Box’. The second display will be in a single engine general aviation aircraft called a Cirrus CR 22. Thirdly ‒ towards sunset ‒ we will fly the four Harvards of the Flying Lions for the airshow’s finale.” Levin said the team had been flying together for more than 25 years and flew many shows throughout the year, so a short practice or warm-up before a display sufficed.