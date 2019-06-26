Walkers raising funds for youth disability education greeted the morning in Muizenberg.

Durban - Seven walkers who form the core of an expedition from Durban to Cape Town to raise funds for youth disability education have been braving Cape weather as they close in on the Mother City. Speaking by phone to The Independent on Saturday, one of the walkers, Dennis Tolo said “every step felt like 10 steps”.

“There was lots of coughing among us, but we kept on walking,” he said, heading for Sea Point having left Muizenberg on Tuesday morning.

Samuel Modise, a co-founder of the youth-led non-profit organisation, Enabling Disability Education Nationally (EDEN), said the walkers had added their present loop to their itinerary after having made quick ground faster than they had expected.

They are scheduled to arrive at the Cape Town City Hall on Friday.

Modise said they had not only spread awareness about youth disability education on their journey but also learned from people they met along the way about the hardships of access to many other things, especially in rural areas.

It is the organisation's second such walk, one in 2017 having been 600km from Tshwane to Durban, raising more than R170 000.

"The biggest challenge facing South African people with disabilities is limited access to education followed by unemployment and then access to appropriate healthcare. Through this walk, we seek to give hope for people living with mental and physical challenges by helping them gain access to education,” said another co-founder of EDEN, Omphile Mangwagape, another core member of the group.

For more information or to make a donation, contact Modise on 081 705 8251 or e-mail [email protected] Alternatively, click on the crowdfunding link here.



