Whistle blows into Paris

Durban - Boks, braai and ‘bonjour’ will be the staple for South Africans over the next two months as the Springboks begin their Rugby World Cup (#RWC2023) title defence against Scotland in France tomorrow. Rugby fans havey been using “French” in their social media posts, most notably against former sports minister Fikile Mbalula who tweeted his support for the Springboks with a 2019 team photo and a new messag: “Go bokke we are behind you Moer hulle!”

South African adventurer Ron Rutland hands over the whistle used by South African referee Jaco Peyper in last night's opening Rugby World Cup 2023 game between France and New Zealand. Peyper also refereed the 2015 World Cup opening match between England and Fiji at Twickenham. Rutland cycled 22 000km to deliver the whistle and raise funds for non-profit ChildFund Rugby. Picture: Supplied Celebrations started in Paris on Thursday afternoon, when South African adventurer Ron Rutland cycled into the Stade de France with 180 cyclists in tow to hand over the RWC match whistle to South African referee Jaco Peyper. It was the culmination of almost two years in the saddle for Rutland who cycled 22 000km across several continents and countries with the whistle to raise funds for sports charity, ChildFund Rugby. The 180 cyclists who joined him in the last leg of the journey, called Pedal to Paris, shifted them closer to their goal of raising $200 000 (R3.8 million), he said.

“Wow! Three days and 300km from Twickenham stadium, 180 cyclists riding together all raising money for ChildFund Rugby. The most unbelievable weather and sunburn was the bigger problem for most people than anything else,” said Rutland. He gets goosebumps when he speaks about Peyper who waited for their arrival under the Parisian sun. “He seemed thrilled. We chatted a bit about his expectations for the tournament. I think he's going to make South Africa very proud. He's a fantastic ref; he’s a fantastic human. I just can't wait to enjoy the game, enjoy the tournament and, hopefully, watch South Africa go all the way to the final and lift the trophy at the end of October,” said Rutland.

As rugby fans arrived in France this week, research from sports platform The Grueling Truth showed that South Africa was the fifth most rugby-obsessed nation in the world, preceded by Papua New Guinea in first position, then Fiji, Ireland and New Zealand. The 11th-hour deal between MultiChoice and SABC to deliver some of the #RWC2023 games, including all the Bok pool games, caused a countrywide sigh of relief ‒ but also quick reminders from cyberspace that the whole plan hinged on Eskom and load shedding. Their opening match, against Scotland tomorrow, will pit brother against brother as the Scottish side features several South Africans.

Former Springbok John Allan understands the dynamics all too well, having played for Scotland, where he was born, and South Africa, the country his family moved to when he was a child, and so, both teams are dear to him. “For me, it’s the best day of my life. I could start drinking early because I’m a winner no matter what happens with the result. If Scotland wins, I win. If South Africa wins, I win. I’ll be wearing both colours and I’ll be singing both anthems,” he said. Allan’s money is on the Springboks to retain the trophy but he said Scotland might just surprise the world.

“They peaked at the right time and they have a squad now which can take on anyone. South Africa’s always had a squad that can take on anyone, but Scotland, in the past, never really had one. This year, they do and so, they have a good chance,” he said. Recently, Allan attended a South African Rugby Legends Association event where Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber and coach Rassie Erasmus were “buoyant” and eager to beat New Zealand in the warm-up match as a “confidence builder”. It turned into a 37-5 drubbing, the worst All Black defeat. Allan said the coaches made it clear they were focused on beating Scotland to take the pressure off them.

Now, the players must be relieved that the World Cup has started because of the long build-up to the tournament, he said. “Scotland will give the Boks a run for their money and test out their patterns, but their focus is on Ireland because they believe they’ll beat Ireland, simply because we play Ireland a week before Scotland play them, and so, South Africa will soften them up and Scotland will hopefully beat them the following week,” said Allan. He plans to fly to France to watch the final match if it’s between Scotland and South Africa.

However, Allan has a tri-nations loyalty dilemma because his nephew, Tommaso (Tommy) Allan, will represent Italy in the World Cup. Tommy is the son of Allan’s brother, William, who left South Africa to play rugby in Italy while his wife, Paola Berlato, played for the Italian women’s team. Allan said Tommy represented Scotland in the under-21 side before playing for Italy. However, his skills were refined in South Africa.

“In his summer vacation, he used to come out to Glenwood High School to play there for a few months. So, he learnt how hard the rugby is here in South Africa and he honed his skills on it, then I steered him towards Scotland initially and he played for Scotland in the Junior World Cup.” He said Tommy returned to South Africa to study at the Sport Science Institute in Cape Town and played for Western Province under-19. He then played in France where he was spotted by the Italians. he had racked up 74 caps for the Azzuri. While rugby wives and girlfriends (WAGS) are presumed to have front row seats for many of the matches, families and friends will gather indoors, in homes and in restaurants, to watch the Springboks’ first #RWC2023 match.

Those in KZN will have at least three options to watch the event al fresco. Live bands, bars, food, prizes and children’s play areas will be side attractions to watching what happens in Marseilles. The province’s apex rugby stadium, Kings Park, will see Kingston Beach Club host their event on the inner field.

Northwood Crusaders Club in Durban North, will have set up the “Saders Bok Town”. Entrance to both venues will be free. In Pietermaritzburg, a similar show will be on at Woodburn Stadium, opening at noon well ahead of the 5.45pm kick-off. Entry costs R30 through webtickets.co.za, or R50 at the gate.