Durban - Healing Hearts Widows Association which caters for the emotional needs of widows is celebrating its one-year anniversary this Women’s Month. The club was founded by Khatija Nabi, of Phoenix, last August to help widows regain their independence after losing their spouses.

Nabi told the Independent on Saturday that her goal was to support widows and restore hope to those in despair so they could discover their purpose in life. “Widows are not given the respect they deserve and, instead of feeling loved, protected, and empowered, they are left powerless and voiceless. These life struggles and injustices led to the establishment of the Healing Hearts Widows Association, to provide a platform that is inclusive of all widows. Empowerment events and sessions that take place when we meet play a crucial role in providing support for each other. We share personal experiences and find strength in knowing we are not alone on the journey,” said Nabi. Healing Hearts Widows Association had only one branch and a database list of 270 widows when it started, and now has expanded its offices in different areas in and around Phoenix. The five offices are in Stanmore, Shastri Park, Caneside, Sunford and Whetstone.

PRESIDENT and founder of the Healing Hearts Widows Association Khatija Nabi addresses the audience at an event at the Shastri Park Community Hall in Phoenix. “One of our goals is to continuously address challenging issues faced by widows experiencing emotional breakdown. And we believe that every woman will get to witness the bond formed among members of the support group during the sessions that are organised by the organisation,” said Nabi. The club was recently featured in a Woman’s Day programme at the Lighthouse Family Church in Trenance Manor, Phoenix. The Healing Hearts Widows Association members met this week at the Whetstone Library Women Empowerment programme. Widows interested in joining the Healing Hearts Widows Association or attending its events and sessions can send their request to [email protected]