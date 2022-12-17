Wildlife activities for kids

Durban - The Centre for the Rehabilitation for Wildlife has a great way to keep kids entertained at their holiday club. It’s a fun-filled educational experience in a unique setting that will keep your children enthralled.

Each child will receive a copy of Crow’s Wildlife Warrior booklet and be presented with an official certificate of completion. A full programme of fun activities have been designed to reinforce the key principles of environmental conservation including interactive, age appropriate environmental education lessons and festival craft projects and eco-friendly art lessons. There will also be local wildlife puzzles and quizzes, and children will help to prepare daily enrichment activities for Crow’s animals with a field trip to Kenneth Stainbank Nature Reserve. Crow’s Wildlife Warrior activity booklet. The holiday club will run on week days from December 19 to 23, from 8am to 1.30pm.

Parents are welcome to drop off their children between 7.30 and 8am daily and pick them up between 1.30pm and 2pm at Crow’s environmental education centre, 15A Coedmore Avenue, Yellowwood Park, Durban. The programme is open to children between 8 and 15 , and the cost is R150 per child daily. Kids must bring their own lunch. For bookings and queries, contact Crow at 031 462 1127 or email [email protected]

