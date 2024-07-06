Will new GNU be mum on the perks of office?

Durban — Parties which criticised the government for overspending on ministers’ perks are now likely to be more muted now that they are benefiting. Political analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala said this was demonstrated by the DA’s silence on the newly appointed Cabinet, which has increased an already bloated body.

Ramaphosa announced the expanded Cabinet last week, increasing ministerial and deputy positions from the previous administration’s 65 to now 77, including Deputy President Paul Mashatile. Zikalala said the DA’s silence was unprecedented and proved it was not serious about fighting against the waste of taxpayer money. “The DA was going to be opposed to this bloated current Cabinet, but because it is now part of the Cabinet, none of them are saying anything,” said Zikalala.

However, DA spokesperson Richard Newton said the president did not consult the DA when he set up the new Cabinet. “We were not consulted and had no idea there would be an additional number (of ministers and deputies). So that question should be directed to the president. “The DA always said the costs should be cut in whatever way possible,” said Newton.

He said the Statement of Intent (SOI), signed by 11 parties including the DA, as part of the formation of the Government of National Unity (GNU), did not stop anyone “outside or within the DA” from asking questions. However, Newton said the DA remained opposed to unnecessary perks for Cabinet members. The former main opposition party had been very vocal in criticising the Ministerial Handbook, which guided the benefits ministers and government officials were entitled to.

It proposed a Private Member’s Bill “designed to rein in the President’s dictatorial powers over the Ministerial Handbook” and complained to the Public Protector that the handbook had no legal framework. Talking to the Independent on Saturday on Thursday, Newton said the party would continue to call for the public to be protected from paying for certain ministers’ perks. “Now it is time, since we are in the Cabinet, to look at how this can be addressed. The DA intends to continue those discussions and find a way to cut these costs,” he said.

However, he could not say whether or not the DA would force its ministers not to accept perks, which it deemed unnecessary and wasteful. “Just because the DA is part of the GNU does not mean we don’t feel strongly about these issues. “Even within the departments that we absorbed, the DA will stand up for the South African people and fight where necessary against injustices within the department and government,” he said.