Win 1000 Hills of luxury love

Durban - One lucky couple can win a luxury Valentine’s pamper package to enjoy a romantic getaway to the beautiful Valley of 1000 Hills, and two couples can enjoy a hamper of Valentine’s treats, with the Independent on Saturday and participating members of 1 000 Hills Tourism Community Tourism Organisation. For the winners: One night’s accommodation with breakfast for two at Barker Manor, Kloof, an elegant and spacious function and wedding venue and B&B at 60 Old Main Road. They have a five-bedroom guest house on the property. Barker Manor Kloof Guest House is giving away a one-night stay in their main suite for a couple, including a few extras and a full breakfast.

Accommodation to be enjoyed by the end of February 2023 on any night from Monday to Friday. (Value R2 000). And there is more. Pot and Kettle’s Sunday roast for two: a traditional plated delicious abundant Sunday roast, including dessert, for you and your partner at the Pot and Kettle in Botha’s Hill, overlooking the 1 000 Hills. There is live music on most Sundays to add to the ambience, and booking is essential. (Value: R300 for two)

One rose bush from Ludwig’s Roses: remember the romance with a beautiful rose bush for the garden. Ludwig’s, 6 Fraser Road, Assagay, has terraces of beautiful roses, as well as rose products and rose-themed gifts. Ludwig’s Roses has outlets around the country and an online shop. (Value: about R200) A Love hamper from Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: open every Saturday morning and month-end Sunday. Browse dozens of interesting stalls, enjoy brunch to live music, or a craft gin with a fabulous view of the waterfall. Stall holders have put together a fun selection of goodies to create an eclectic hamper of unusual treats valued at R4 100. The winner can collect vouchers from the info desk and pick up their prizes while browsing around the market. Participating stalls are:

The Gin Co: Ready to drink Classic G&T gift pack (value R100): Hall

Mankind/Margot Essentials & M Essentials collection: Payne Away Gell (value R250) and a R150 gift voucher: Stall i5

Menos: Set of stainless-steel chop and steak racks (value R500): Gazebo E20

Leather Chris: R200 gift voucher: Stall K7.

Bluberry Blush sandals: R300 gift voucher: Stall M10.

Beyond Innovation: Two scatter cushions and a table runner (value R250): Stall M8&9

Travis Duggan 4x4: A trip for two to the Waterfall (value R200): front entrance.

Awehness Kombucha: Kombucha gift pack (value R150): Stall A33

Grow Light Forever: a candle and a serum (value R800): Stall F4

Daniella’s Delicious Macaroons: Two boxes of 6 macaroons (value R240): Stall C5

CharmeNiks beautiful jewellery: R250 gift voucher: Stall H11

Easi Braai: Grill Mat (value R130): Stall i14

Food Revolution: Picnic Platter (value R350): Stall A8

Fran Ridyl: Handmade earrings (value R240): Stall C19 The winning couple will also enjoy a Lara Steyn “Treat the Feet” experience, which features a luxurious foot soak and exfoliation, silica sand treatment, relaxing foot and leg massage and a refreshing foot spritz for two people.(Value: R320) Steyn is an internationally qualified lifestyle coach and wellness therapist situated at the Pot and Kettle in Botha’s Hill. She offers an array of beauty and wellness treatments as well as group and individual coaching sessions and workshops. Second prize: One rose bush from Ludwig’s Roses (Value: about R200)

A Love hamper from Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market valued at R940, also collecting their vouchers from the info desk and picking up their prizes on a stroll through the market. Participating stalls are: Just Biltong: R200 gift voucher: stall E7

Nourish: A 50ml Rich face & body cream (value R140): stall E11

Chissies Pickles: Voucher for R330: stand A13

Alta’s Kitchen: One tray of assorted sweet muffins (value R70): Stall A1

Travis Duggan 4x4: Waterfall Experience trip for two (value R200). Third prize: One rose bush from Ludwig’s Roses (Value: about R200) A Love hamper from Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market, valued at R465. The winner can collect vouchers from the info desk and pick up their prizes while strolling through the market. Participating stalls are:

Spais Hot Sauces: A bottle of hot sauce (value R70): Stall E2

Nourish: One 50ml rich face and body cream (value R140): Stall E11

Brownie Bar: Two ganache brownies (value R100): Stall C7

Alta’s Kitchen: One tray of assorted sweet muffins (value R70): Stall A1

Egg Lady: 1 tray of X-L eggs (value R85): Stall E9 The 1 000 Hills offer a range of overnight accommodation to suit various tastes and budgets; a romantic meal with a view; a leisurely browse around a magnificent market; a luxurious his and her spa treatment or a visit to a nursery to be among a field of roses. The area offers many options – from a game drive to a 4x4 trail; from camping to luxury; from a cosy brunch to a candlelit dinner; from shopping to hiking. Breakfasts, many with a great view, can be enjoyed any day of the week. Whether it is a brisk business breakfast; a high-energy health breakfast after a busy morning; a lazy Sunday brunch with friends, or a friendly family breakfast served at a B&B ‒ start your day well when you’re in the Hills.

Take refuge from the busyness and stresses of life and spend time in nature to replenish your soul with game drives; wildlife sanctuaries; animal farms, horse rides and acres of forest, conservancies, game-reserves, rivers and dams. Relaxation is a very serious “activity”, with spas and wellness centres offering different packages and services – from hot stones to back massages, from facials to body treatments. If your thing is fishing, rowing, climbing, cycling, trail running, horse riding, quad biking, hiking, camping, sailing, paddling or golf, there is much for the adventurous too.

Art has a special place in the 1 000 Hills: from the fantasy AmmaZulu Gardens and Sculpture Precinct (120 huge sculptures hidden in an enormous forest in Kloof); to formal galleries and craft shops. Art groups, camera clubs and sketchers are welcomed to view sites and places of interest. Nurseries, wedding venues or romantic packages, lazy lunches, natural and rich, diverse cultural heritages, home of the Umgeni Steam Train, museums, and good food which offers monthly train rides and craft market. There are places of interest, museums and heritage sites to explore too. Markets support small businesses, to find bespoke and unusual items, to be outdoors, enjoy refreshments and street food, and go on a shopping spree – whether it is a jar of pickled onions, an out-of-print book, fresh produce or a vintage wedding dress – you will find it at one of the area’s regular markets.