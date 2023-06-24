Win tickets... Foodie Fair at ECR House and Garden Show

Durban - Get ready to tantalise your taste buds and embark on a mouth-watering journey at the Foodie Fair at the East Coast Radio House + Garden Show from July 1–9 at the Durban Exhibition Centre. There’s an exciting line-up of culinary delights, local kitchen design exhibitors, and a family-friendly atmosphere.

At the interactive Hirsch’s Kitchen, you can learn tricks, tips and foodie secrets from some of your favourite personalities, including Jackie Cameron, chef Linda Mnikathi, Love At First Bite, Chilli Chocolate Sisters, Dr Harri and MasterChef champ Deena Naidoo. There will also be an array of exhibitors showing the latest in kitchen design trends. Savour some of the best local food and drinks around with old favourites and new exhibitors.

One exciting addition is the debut of Sophie’s pop-up restaurant, presenting a sit-in dining experience. Sophie’s takes over the venue with a pink and white transformation, and you can enjoy delectable lunch options and a pop-up breakfast. From other great stalls, visitors can order freshly prepared meals to enjoy at the outdoor seating area or to savour at home. There will also be an indoor takeaway counter filled with spices, packaged foods, and confectionery goods. The popular Gin Bar returns with a wide range of gin-based creations to delight the senses. Let the flavours of Africa unfold in a journey of unparalleled gin craftsmanship.

In addition to other returning favourites, this year organisers are thrilled to introduce The Garden Café, a new outdoor seating area designed for visitors to grab a coffee, relax and unwind or take a moment to savour a treat while taking a break from all the shopping and idea-inspiring displays. The East Coast Radio House + Garden Show has created a home, garden and lifestyle expo that provides a local marketplace of inspiration, creativity, innovation, collaboration, demonstrations, entertainment and craftsmanship at its best. More than 350 exhibitors over nine days deliver a one-of-a-kind home and garden experience for shoppers and idea hunters. Tickets are on sale online, so visit housegardenshow.co.za to secure your spot. Follow @housegardenshow on Instagram and Facebook to find out what else you can expect to see, taste and discover.