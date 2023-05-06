Durban - Mother’s Day honours our mothers and is celebrated this year on Sunday, May 14, the second Sunday in May. The perfect place to take mom on her special day is 1000 Hills, with many options for a day trip, weekend away, family meal, retail therapy, pampering, activities and outings, or be together as a family and enjoy the beauty. One lucky mother can win a bespoke Mother’s Day package for herself, her partner and two children to spend a gorgeous stay in the beautiful Valley of 1000 Hills, courtesy of 1000 Hills Tourism Community Tourism Organisation on Mother’s Day weekend.

The winner and two runners-up can each collect a beautiful rose bush from Ludwig’s Roses and a Mother’s Day “pre-read” book bundle donated by the Denis Hurley Centre Street Lit sellers. One lucky family of four can win: One night’s accommodation with continental breakfast at Rooms with a View Guest House, one of the first B&B establishments in the Outer West, at 18 Park Drive, Crestview. It has magnificent views and adjoins the edge of Crestholme Nature Reserve and View Site, a combination of pristine grassland and forest with more than 3 000 species of plants and trees. The guest house, which has been operating since 1998, is set in an indigenous garden with abundant birdlife and small mammal visitors such as small buck, banded mongoose, rock rabbit, vervet monkeys, water mongoose and porcupine.

The winner is booked in for Saturday night, May 13, with a continental breakfast in the garden on Mother’s Day morning. (weather permitting). Winners will need to confirm their booking at 083 659 1757. Your host will be Jenny Gregory, the email address is [email protected] and visit the website at www.rooms-withaview.co.za. The winning family will also be treated to a special Mother’s Day lunch, with four complimentary coffees, for two adults and two children on Sunday, May 14, at The Pot & Kettle Restaurant at 136 Old Main Road, Botha’s Hill. The restaurant, with live music and panoramic views, is serving a plated Sunday roast of roast beef, Yorkshire pudding, roast potatoes, rice, home-made gravy and fresh veggies in season, with dessert for Mother’s Day.

Winners will need to confirm their booking at 082 905 6538. The winner and two runners-up will each win a rose bush from Ludwig’s Roses. Ludwig’s Roses, at 6 Fraser Road, Assagay, was established in March 1971 and has outlets around the country and offers an online shop. The winner and runners-up will each be given a rose bush valued at R200. The pre-read book bundles donated by the Denis Hurley Centre Street Lit book project which empowers homeless/formerly homeless people have been specially chosen for mothers by the vendors and each bundle is valued at about R200.