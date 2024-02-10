Winners and legends coming up

Markets Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market: (today) Spend quality time with family (pets included) and friends outdoors. On the main stage today from 10am to 1pm are award-winning Maskandi duo Qadasi & Maghinga. Traders sell everything from fresh produce and deli food to arts and crafts. Take a walk on the short nature trail or have an adventure on the new zipline. Open rain or shine and wheelchair accessible. Every Saturday 7am to 1pm.

Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants and second-hand items. From 9am to 2pm. Glenwood Street Market: (today) Community market with organic fruit and veg, sourdough loaves, sauces and pickles, books, records, movies, coffee, cakes and more. 106 Bulwer Road from 8am to 2pm. WhatsApp 061 663 9430. Buzz Market: (today) Community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-crafted sauces, decor and jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, from 9am to 2pm.

Ballito Farmers Market: (today and tomorrow) More than 150 traders for fresh farm produce, fresh cut flowers and a nursery, retail, outdoor and casual fashion, kid’s entertainment, art and sculptures, hobbies, crafted goods and lifestyle products. R103 at Umhlali. From 7am to 2pm. Harlequins Flea Market: (today) Supporting the community every Saturday from 8am-1pm with stalls selling pre-loved items, crafts, food and more. Listen to good music while you browse. New vendors welcome. WhatsApp 083 595 7033 or email [email protected]. Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing, and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm, opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059.

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. Macnut Farm, Assagay: (tomorrow) Sunday Fresh Produce Market for locals to buy and sell home-grown produce from 11am to 2pm. Sunday lunch, drinks and a bar available. No charge to sell or to enter and traders are welcome. Call 031 765 2572 or 074 603 0000. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957.

Kavya Limaye is one of the performers coming to The Globe Suncoast in a Tribute to Legends. Shows The Globe Suncoast: Showtime Promotions presents Tribute to Legends Kishore, Lata & Rafi Nite featuring Chetan Rana, Kavya Limaye, Mani Dharamkot and Imran Aslam with music by The Bollywood Showband on Saturday, February 24, in the Globe at Suncoast. Tickets from R200 online at Ticketpro or Spar outlets. Rhumbelow Theatre, Durban: Leonard, James and Joni: a deep dive into the lives and music of Leonard Cohen, James Taylor and Joni Mitchell. Produced and performed by Dave Starke and Lizzie Gaisford, bandmates in The Katembas. Featuring big hits like Suzanne, Halleluja, Fire and Rain, Both Sides Now interspersed with stories about the artists. Friday and Saturday, February 16 and 17, at 7.30pm and Sunday, February 18, at 2pm.Tickets R200. Booking via email [email protected] or call Roland at 082 499 8636 or via Computicket.

Rhumbelow Theatre, Durban: (today and tomorrow) Pop artist Armand Joubert brings his incredible vocals and energy to Durban in I’m Viral today at 7.30pm and tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R160. Booking via email [email protected] or call Roland at 082 499 8636 or via Computicket. Music UKZN Centre for Jazz and Popular Music: Skokiana on Wednesday, February 14 at 5.30pm. Founded and led by UKZN lecturer and composer Dr Sazi Dlamini on guitar, Thuto Motsemme is on bass with Sibusiso Ncube on drums. Doors open at 5pm, music starts at 5.30pm. Tickets are R110, R80 for pensioners and R50 for students. Booking: [email protected].

Jazz Xpressions: Sbu Shabalala, supported by fellow musicians, students and friends will hold a fund-raising evening on February 17 to help Sbu pay his tuition at UKZN. Join them at 20 Wright Place, Carrington Place, from 7pm. Tickets R150 at the door. Art The Gallery Lifestyle, Ballito: New exhibition titled Perspective celebrating the works and diversity of talented artists who embrace their distinct viewpoints. Until March 25.

Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm we hike from St Helier Lake, St Helier Drive, Hillcrest, to the top of Giba Gorge and three waterfalls – easy hiking on great forest trails. Contact David at 072 615 0559. On Wednesdays at 8am at Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park join a relaxed hiking for all levels of fitness. WhatsApp Mandy at 083 235 6123. Recycles Group: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a casual cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125.

Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359. Events Valentine’s buffet: Have a spicy and scenic Valentine’s Day with a Mexican Fiesta buffet at the Fish Eagle Café at Crocworld Conservation Centre, Scottburgh, from 6pm to 10pm while gazing over the Indian Ocean. A welcome drink, main meal of all the tastes of Mexico and dessert are included in the romantic special for R245 per person. Booking is a must for limited spaces: call 083 658 7073 or email [email protected]. Visit www.crocworld.co.za, ‘Crocworld Conservation Centre’ on Facebook or call 039 976 1103.