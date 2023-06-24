Independent Online
Saturday, June 24, 2023

Winnie the Pooh hug

Blessing Xaba, left, who plays Pooh and Zian Brink who plays Christopher Robin get ready to perform ahead of this weekend’s formal opening. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/ African News Agency (ANA)

Published 2h ago

Durban - This weekend sees the opening of KickstArt’s Winnie the Pooh which runs over the July school holidays at the Elizabeth Sneddon theatre on the UKZN campus.

It is a colourful and faithful adaptation of AA Milne’s classic children’s story of Christopher Robin and his loveable menagerie of colourful animal friends and their adventures in the Hundred Acre Wood.

Blessing Xaba, left, who plays Pooh and Zian Brink who plays Christopher Robin get ready to perform to an audience of excited children ahead of this weekend’s formal opening.

The show runs until July 16. Book at Computicket: www.computicket.co.za

