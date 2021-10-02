Winning by design

A RESTAURANT fitting to the lifestyle and culture of Durban. Architect Richard Stretton from Koop Designs captured these in his design of Dukkah Restaurant on lower Florida Road ‒ and scooped the winner’s spot at the annual awards of the SA Institute of Architects (SAIA) KZN last night.

President of SAIA KZN, Sikhumbuzo Mtembu said: “These awards are a celebration of what architects contribute to society and culture. The architecture must capture what KwaZulu-Natal is about.” He said the climate was also key to any design. Praising the winning design, Mtembu said: “It’s a restaurant fitting to the weather and lifestyle of Durban. The heart of the room opens up to the sky to a sliding roof which makes the building breathe naturally. The outside is clad in corten steel as a symbol of permanence.

“It’s a lovely place for sundowners after a long week at work.” Corten steel, sometimes known as weathered steel, eliminates the need for painting. Mtembu also commended the Early Childhood Development Centre by AOJ (Architects of Justice), which received a special mention during the event, held with strict Covid protocols in place. The centre is in Mtwalume on the South Coast.

“This building exemplifies creativity within a low budget. Both the inside and outside are inspiring through landscape design and use of colour. “The roof provides shade and overhangs effortlessly over colourful boxes,” Mtembu said. Winning architect Stretton said of his design: “This is one of my favourite projects, it’s urban and on the street”, explaining that the use of space, rather than shape, dictated the design.

Stretton said it was important to focus on “what the business does, rather than what it looks like. “The client was an experienced restaurateur who knows his patrons and understands the theatre of dining. “I wanted it to feel like an old industrial space, designed to feel like an urban space and to feel like an extension of the street.

“It works well with being seen, watching the street and the activity of the humans finishes it off,” Stretton said. The restaurant replaced an existing house which sat about 12m back from the road and the neighbouring houses. In keeping with the famous Florida Road vibe, Stretton brought the restaurant forward so patrons could enjoy the street culture.