Nature’s glory in all its splendour as the sun sets over the Model Yacht pond at Blue Lagoon, looking west up the Umgeni, with runners and fishermen take advantage of this lovely recreational area alongside the Umgeni river. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency (ANA)
Winter magic
The sun sets over the Model Yacht pond at Blue Lagoon, looking west up the Umgeni, as runners and fisherman take advantage of this lovely recreational area alongside the Umgeni river. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency (ANA)
Published 52m ago
Share
Related Topics:Durban
Share