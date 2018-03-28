



Parts of Adelaide Tambo (Kensington Drive) were closed this afternoon as police and emergency service vehicles attended to the scene.





A patron at a nearby restaurant said two shots had been fired. They believe the altercation was a "road rage type incident" and that two people had been arguing over a parking bay. Both had firearms.





Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala confirmed the shooting.





"The driver of a truck was reversing into a parking bay at about 1.45pm when a woman approached him and they had an argument over the parking bay," Gwala said.





"The woman then drew her firearm and pointed it at the man. The man then drew his firearm. Two shots were fired and the woman was hit in the leg."



Gwala said both had been arrested. The man is facing a charge of attempted murder, while the woman is facing two charges - one of illegal possession of a firearm, and another of pointing a firearm. She is under police guard in hospital.

The manager at the Kensington SuperSpar confirmed that there was an incident in the parking lot, but stressed it had not happened on the SuperSpar premises.

The road had been reopened and traffic was flowing normally, he said.

