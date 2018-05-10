Durban - Police are looking for a woman alleged to have stabbed and killed her boyfriend during an altercation between the two in the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to the man's family, the father of three died en route to KwaMashu's Poly Clinic after being stabbed in the chest.

And while police search for the suspect in the murder of Zamokwakhe Zulu, his family say right now justice is the last thing on their mind.

"We just want to deal with this situation right now," said Musa Ngcobo who is Zulu's cousin.

He says Zulu had been asleep in his room that he shared with his girlfriend at the KwaMashu Hostel when he was woken by a friend who took him to another room at the hostel where his girlfriend was with another man.

"When they got there my cousin got into a fight with his girlfriend, he hit her and she defended herself and pulled out a knife and stabbed him," Ngcobo said.