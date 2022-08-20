Women are calling the shots at Kloof Country Club

IQBAL KHAN Durban - The moment you walk through the doors of Kloof Country Club you get the smell of “roses” as some of the highly skilled women in their respective roles pour out of their offices to greet you.

August is a month in which women are celebrated in different spheres of life. All of them are born leaders and “Woman Power” is glaringly evident at this club as they dominate a man’s world. Golf is predominantly run by men ‒ many of whom who have been on the professional or amateur circuits for many years and who have called the shots at most clubs countrywide. At Kloof Country Club it’s different as women have added a whole new dimension to running of the game.

Just take a look at this and it tells the whole story of why this club is attracting so much attention in a month when women are ‒ and should always be ‒ put on a pedestal: Pam Mayberry is one of the most respected general managers of a golf club in the country; Della Stofberg is marketing manager;

Tracy Govender handles the purse strings as financial manager; Kate Brett-Castle, is a PGA Professional and carries the portfolio of golf director; Molly Whitaker is the vIce-president;

Carmel Ontong is the face of the club as front of house manager; Bridgette Mkhize is functions manager, and Cindy McKeown captains the weekday Ladies Golf League.

It gets even better - Mandy Kidson plays her role as the food and beverage manager and Pam Glass is the members’ secretary. “It’s not by design that we women have become a team here at Kloof,” said 55-year-old Mayberry, who has been at the club for 12 years and replaced Sandy Burnard, who moved to Glendower Golf Club in Johannesburg. “It happened over time and nothing was planned as the best person for the job was appointed in their respective positions.

“Take the case of Kate (Brett-Castle). She was the top student in the PGA Class of 2016 and is our golf director. She’s outstanding at her job without doubt.” Mayberry admits that out in the marketplace there’s a notion that it’s difficult working with women, but her experience has been different: “I have a brilliant group and all are characters who have one goal in mind ‒ that’s to do the best for Kloof Country Club. “We know what to do and we all follow the strategic plan which was set out three years ago so that we can keep this place moving forward.”

Like most clubs around the country, Kloof battled with the pandemic but they came through the worst with the support of the chairman Steve Ashforth and vice-chairman Roy Roberts, plus the committee. “They have done a phenomenal job to get our club (out) from a very dark place.” With “Woman Power” prevailing at Kloof, Mayberry proudly says they have pushed the boundaries and last month the club did 3 600 rounds ‒ an enviable number in tough economic times. Mayberry is one of only a few women at the head of operations at a major club in the country. Desiree Stone is chief executive of Mt Edgecombe Country Club and Burnard was, until recently, general manger of Glendower Golf Club.