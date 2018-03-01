Durban - A Glenashley woman survived a horror home invasion last night after a gang of armed robbers stormed into her home while she was in the bathroom having a shower.





Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said the woman was in the shower when she heard thumping on the front door of her Burne Crescent home at around 7pm.





“A gang of three robbers derailed the driveway gate, smashed in the front door of the house and went to the bathroom where they forced the woman out of the shower, and hit her across the face with the but of a firearm,” Mathios said.





“They dragged her around the house, demanding that she show them where any valuables are kept. The gang ripped her wedding rings and jewellery from her and ransacked the property. They fled in a getaway vehicle with a television, cash, two handbags and cellphones,” Mathios said.



