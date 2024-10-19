World champion Brad Cox poised to raid Dakar bike race

IT’S still growing on him: the title “world champion” is what off-road biking ace Brad Cox, 26, achieved last week when he won the 2024 Rallye Du Maroc. The Moroccan triumph came after five days of pushing his machine, a 2025 KTM Rally factory replica bike, to the limit through tough terrain to take the chequered flag and simultaneously clinch top-spot in the World Rally Raid Championship title race.

“I’ve been on cloud nine ever since. It’s all still sinking in, especially when world champion is attached to your name,” said Cox, a member of the BAS World KTM Racing team. Cox’s achievement last Friday was also celebrated by Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton Mckenzie, who made his appreciation known on social media. Cox, the son of the legendary Alfie Cox, well-known worldwide for his off-road exploits on two and four wheels, said winning was a “drug” he had been addicted to from a young age”.

“This is my first world championship. I’m already a 10-time South African champion in my 21 years of bike racing.” He turned professional at 16 as a motocross rider and raced in the European Championship for a few years but injuries brought him back home to racing locally. Cox rode in off-road and enduro events and featured at his first Dakar Rally in 2021.

A Dakar podium finish is his main career goal, something his father achieved multiple times. Brad Cox powering through at the 2024 Rallye Du Maroc His recent five-day Morocco expedition through open and rugged desert with dunes, riverbeds and rocks to contend with, is widely regarded as perfect preparation for the sport’s ultimate prize ‒The Dakar. Cox’s championship win moves him into the main class in his discipline, Rally GP, the category he’ll be riding in the new season, starting on January 3 with the 2-week Dakar race.

Cox hopes to be at the top of his game in Dakar, an event where points scored counts a time-and-a-half on the championship table. “A good Dakar gives you good momentum for the season.” Cox placed third in his category this year and finished 13th overall in the bike category, the best-placed South African entrant.

Brad Cox negotiating the sandy terrain in Morocco on board his 2025 KTM Rally bike. Picture: Supplied He went into the Moroccan event second on the overall standings, eight points behind leader Frenchman Romain Dumontier (Team Honda). From the competition’s four previous rally events in 2024, including third place in Dakar, Cox earned victory in Portugal, did not compete in Abu Dhabi and placed second in Argentina. “The goal was to be world champ this season. Romain (Dumontier) and I had been going neck and neck the whole year.”

“Romain was my main rival; we obviously didn’t share breakfast but there is mutual respect between us.” On the final day, Cox had a 9-minute lead over the second-placed rider and was 40 minutes ahead of Dumontier. “I had to finish as things stood and I would become overall champion.

“It was smooth sailing until I began to ride to the start on the final day A dog ran out and into the front wheel, which took me down.” Cox was up and riding again, but had another crash during the stage. “I was lucky to escape, but it cost me some time. I was thinking, let’s just get to the finish line.

“I’m grateful it all worked out my way.” Cox said competing at the highest level was a full time job that required him to be “selfish” at times. “I train seven times a week, bicycle riding, bike riding, gym, running and then there’s the mental side of things.

“The sacrifices are next level. Those close to you understand what you are trying to achieve. “Like all athletes, I like a biscuit sometimes... it’s not like I eat a salad every day. Everything must be done in moderation. “My brain would have been through much during the race. Now I’m taking time to enjoy a little rest at home in Cato Ridge before preparations for Dakar and the new season begin.”

Cox said he was born into biking. “In the beginning I wasn't keen, but at age 5 I gave it a try. It was a family thing, it’s what we used to do on the weekends.” His parents were initially reluctant when he told them about becoming a professional rally rider, but from day one he had their full support.

Having his father in his corner was the best thing, especially when Alfie travels to Dakar with him. “He suggests things and that’s great, but doesn’t live racing through me. He has done what he needs to achieve and whether I win or lose he is proud,” said Cox. He was also appreciative of Mckenzie’s gesture.

‘It’s the first time in all my years in motorsport where you get acknowledged for your achievements.” Like the minister, Cox was also chuffed that South Africa will be included in the 2025 racing programme with an event at North West and Limpopo in May. Cox was excited that his brother Trey, 10 years his junior, won the SA motocross championship, also last weekend.