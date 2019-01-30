Durban - A yacht with three crew that suffered rudder damage after hitting a mystery object was safely towed into port on Tuesday. Clifford Ireland, NSRI Durban duty coxswain, said that at about midday duty crew were activated by the Transnet National Ports Authority following a request for assistance from a local yacht on a morning cruise with three crew on board. "The yacht was reported to have struck an unidentified object while sailing causing rudder damage," he said.

The rescue craft Eikos Rescuer II was launched. "We rendezvoused with the yacht 2 nautical miles off-shore of the Port of Durban and finding them safe, a tow line was rigged and we towed them into Port without incident and no further assistance was required," he said.

On Sunday morning the Durban station jumped to the rescue following reports of jet-skier requiring assistance 1 nautical mile off-shore of Durban.

"We rendezvoused with the jet-ski with a local man on board. The jet-ski had experienced motor mechanical failure, and we towed him to Vetchies Pier on his jet-ski without incident and no further assistance was required," said Clifford.