You thought it was sold out – well, Splashy Fen have just released more tickets

Durban - You thought your favourite music festival was sold out? Well, Splashy Fen have just announced that additional tickets are available for this Easter’s festival in Underberg. Festival organisers were able release the extra tickets following the latest coronavirus regulations on gatherings. It’s three weeks until South Africa’s friendliest festival kicks off with more than 150 acts performing across four stages. Highlights include Mango Groove, Jeremy Loops, Mi Casa and GoodLuck, as well as up-and-coming musos and local hotshots.

For festival director Stu Berry, the 2022 festival is going to be emotional. “We couldn’t think of a better first night headliner than Mango Groove to bring in the return of Splashy Fen,” he said. “And although we may only be operating at 50% capacity, our commitment to our fans is that we are not spending on a 50% capacity. With the support of our sponsors, we are going full out to ensure that the Splashy experience is not diluted based on a smaller capacity.

“If anything, Splashy 2022 is going to be a really special one with bespoke, intimate experiences across our whole festival site for everyone and it is a year you most certainly do not want to miss,” said Berry. Other items for fans to look forward to include a fun Splashy Fen SA Day, when fans are encouraged to don their proudest South African-inspired gear for the chance to win prizes and receive drinks specials. A Johnny Clegg tribute will bring tears to your eyes on Friday night on the main stage, while local DJ Michael Zuma will energise the crowds every night with the Splashy Spectacle set from the main stage. The always-entertaining one-of-a-kind sound experience makes its return on Thursday night at the Splashy Fen Silent Disco, and the highly anticipated Splashy Fen Heroes Wall will pay tribute to those fans who donated their tickets back to the festival in 2020 after the event was cancelled.

