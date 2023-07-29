Young artists show off during exhibition

A Durban school is hosting an art expo showcasing its most talented pupils. For Penzance Primary School Grade 7 pupils, it is an opportunity to end their primary school career in style, something denied to many pupils by the Covid lockdowns.

Grade 7 pupil Nontsikelelo Ntombela said: “This is our last year in primary school, and it is something nice and fun to remember and think back to in our years to come. It is something not everyone gets to do, so it is nice to feel included and part of something special. I have also helped paint the vortexes for the vortex corridor and created a set of wings for one of the photo booths.” Nontsikelelo painted a lion for the light show in the UV-Light Glow Gallery and a Positive and Negative Symmetry buck made out of paper. The Art Amble takes place on August 2 and 3 and involves artists from every grade.

Grade 7 teacher and head of art Catherine Stevens said: “We were planning to have an Art Expo in 2020. Unfortunately, Covid-19 brought our plans to a halt. Our principal was very supportive of the idea when it was brought forward to him that we wanted to have an expo this year. We have such talented pupils, and this expo is a great way of showing off the art pieces they have been working on for the last six months. “We started planning in February, and our talented and creative teachers have been hard at work, encouraging the pupils and planning the different stations for the Art Expo. Each grade has come up with a theme that the art will be based around.” Penzance Primary Grade 7 pupils, back from left, Riley Horton, Seth Wessels and Xarion Mathuraywith and, front, Payton Aitken and Nontsikelelo Ntombela, with some of their art. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad The Amble will take place around the school.

“There are many exciting, interactive areas to visit along the way, including photo booths at every station, the menagerie at the Grade 1 farm-themed station, UV-Light Glow Gallery, food court, and so much more,” she added. She said that the UV- LIght Glow Gallery was filled with animals painted on canvas with a special UV paint and placed in a dark room under a UV light. Stevens said she’d been to many art expos and hadn’t seen UV lights being used, so she thought the effect caused in this gallery would be “amazing”. The event takes place between August 2-3 between 5pm-7pm, and the themes that will be covered in the art exhibition include garden visitors, sea creatures, wildlife, the farm, animals, space, around the world, colours, mandalas and Africa.