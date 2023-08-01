Young Durban director thrilled at backing for ‘peculiar’ film

Durban – A 26-year-old Durban-born film director won a $10 000 more than (R175 000) prize under the Red Sea Development grant category, at the annual Durban FilmMart Awards. Lindokuhle Langa, 26 who currently lives in Johannesburg, is one of eight South African filmmakers who were awarded at the premier film industry event, which took place from July 21-24 at the Southern Sun Elangeni and Maharani Hotel in Durban.

Langa’s feature movie, “Nomvelo and the Wolf”, is about a group of teenagers in a small mining town, who hunt viciously in a community with wolves. Speaking to the independent On Saturday, he said that entered the programme so he could get funding for this peculiar film. “The programme was extremely positive, we managed to garner quite a positive response to the film.

“The feedback was incredibly useful and I found the whole atmosphere to be very very nurturing. We were excited to be recipients of the grant. We hope it opens up so many doors for us,” said the young film director. Langa is also a commercials director who has produced a number of films which have travelled internationally. Some of his work includes, Forever and The Righteous Few produced in 2018. “There are few commercials in the pipeline before the end of the year but this film is very much the bulk of my focus right now,” he added.