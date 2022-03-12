Young man shares his love for dogs

Pietermaritzburg - From a young age, animal lover Luyanda Mbanjwa has always made sure the world is a better place for dogs. Mbanjwa, from Mpophomeni, has been a member of Funda Nenja for 10 years, and has now taken another step in his “calling” after being given a part-time job as an apprentice groomer at Wagg’n Tails in Pietermaritzburg.

Mbanjwa said he started taking care of dogs as a young kid with his much-loved dog named Puppy. “If you love something, the passion will follow you wherever you go. “Looking after animals always came easy for me because that’s my job and I feel it has been my calling from the beginning,” said Mbanjwa.

He said his new job at Wagg’ n Tails had been fulfilling and exciting. “This experience will help me grow and become better, not just at my job, but as a person. “Being a groomer can be very challenging, it takes patience and compassion, which is what I have.

“I knew I loved being in the presence of dogs when I had my first dog. My family named him Dwani, which I thought was a terrible name, so I decided to call him Puppy. “Puppy followed me everywhere and as time went by I enjoyed having him by my side. From then I decided to work with Funda Nenja,” said Mbanjwa. Young Luyanda Mbanjwa with Puppy. Picture: Supplied He said he was devastated when Puppy died in 2014, but being offered a position as a dog instructor at Funda Nenja helped cheer him up.

Mbanjwa said he enjoyed being able to share his knowledge and dog handling skills in a kind and compassionate manner. “This job has changed my life, I now understand animal body language and know the importance of animals. Just like humans, dogs need love, too,” said Mbanjwa. The 20-year-old said working for Wagg’n Tails had taught him to never stop loving animals and people.

“The people here have been amazing and very team oriented, as well as helpful and as a team we do our best to cater to all animals’ needs. Funda Nenja founder Adrienne Olivier described Mbanjwa as a cheerful and positive person. “Luyanda has always been an easy person growing up, and he got along with children very well,” said Olivier.

She said Funda Nenja is always delighted when one of their community finds animal-related employment where the skills they have acquired with them stand them in good stead. Mbanjwa’s new employer, Wagg’n Tails manager Hayley Mellis said having Mbanjwa had been a great addition to their team. “Luyanda has a very sunny disposition which the dogs love about him, he has a gentle approach and a soft hand. They are relaxed and calm in his care and he is a keen learner who enjoys his work,” said Mellis.