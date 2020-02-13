Durban: Young Mbazo will be performing a musical tribute to honour Joseph Shabalala before the opening concert of the KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestra's Summer Season at the Durban City hall this evening.
The Grammy award winning singer and musician, who founded the famed isicathamiya group Ladysmith Black Mambazo, died on Tuesday in Pretoria. He was 78.
Young Mbazo is made up from sons and grandsons of Ladysmith Black Mambazo. Formed by Babuyile Shabalala and his cousin Siphamandla Shabalala in 2009, the group establishes a contemporary style of Indigenous acapella music. In 2010 the group recording their first 3-track demo and performed at the World Cup fan parks across KZN. Their music is a journey of traditional isicathamiya fused with a hip-hop, R&B, jazz and soul influences. The membership consists of unemployed youths aged between 20-30 years old.
CEO and artistic director Bongani Tembe said the orchestra would like to extend our condolences.
“Joseph Shabalala was an international music giant. He and the Ladysmith Black Mambazo contributed immensely in promoting south African music around the world.