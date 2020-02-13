Young Mbazo pay tribute to Joseph Shabalala at KZNPO concert this evening









Durban: Young Mbazo will be performing a musical tribute to honour Joseph Shabalala before the opening concert of the KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestra's Summer Season at the Durban City hall this evening. The Grammy award winning singer and musician, who founded the famed isicathamiya group Ladysmith Black Mambazo, died on Tuesday in Pretoria. He was 78. Young Mbazo is made up from sons and grandsons of Ladysmith Black Mambazo. Formed by Babuyile Shabalala and his cousin Siphamandla Shabalala in 2009, the group establishes a contemporary style of Indigenous acapella music. In 2010 the group recording their first 3-track demo and performed at the World Cup fan parks across KZN. Their music is a journey of traditional isicathamiya fused with a hip-hop, R&B, jazz and soul influences. The membership consists of unemployed youths aged between 20-30 years old. CEO and artistic director Bongani Tembe said the orchestra would like to extend our condolences. “Joseph Shabalala was an international music giant. He and the Ladysmith Black Mambazo contributed immensely in promoting south African music around the world.

I remember vividly meeting him in New York in 1988 while a student at the Juilliard School. He approached Linda Bukhosini and I and said that when we finished our studies, we should come back to South Africa to plough back. I am delighted that indeed when we came back, Linda established the first national Iscathamiya Festival in 1996 which still runs until today.

"Joseph Shabalala also served as a board member of the Playhouse Company and performed with the KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestra. His music and voice will live forever," Tembe said.

In this evening's concert, Japanese mastro Yasuo Shinozaki leads the orcehstra in a programme that includes Brahms' Tragic Overture and Symphony no 4, and Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No2 with Francios du Toit on the piano.

The concert starts at 7.30pm. Tickets at the door, or through Computicket.