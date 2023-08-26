Young minds have winning formula

Durban - More than 120 Grade 7 pupils from schools across Durban showed their ability to design, manufacture and test an air-powered paper vehicle in the Mahle F1 Schools Challenge at Hillcrest Primary School last week. Among the winners at the Mahle Schools Challenge ‒ in which pupils were given Formula 1 team roles real teams use to produce a car ‒ were Hillcrest Primary School’s Pacing Panthers, from left marketing director Matthew Macpherson, graphic gesigner Terania Govender, manufacturing engineer Sebastian Ortal, design engineer Matthew Ebsworth, sponsorship director Michael Alexander and project manager Jiana Garib. Picture: Supplied Winning team Pacing Panthers said the cheque felt light and wondered if R10 000 in cash would be the same.

“Winning feels so good and it’s great that we received R10 000. We’re happy and will use it along with our classmates for a school trip.” They said they learnt a lot about designing cars and mathematics. It had increased their interest in those subjects and would take that through to high school. Some of the team said they would love to pursue a career in engineering. Grade 7 pupils around Durban took part in the Mahle Schools Challenge this past week. Entrants had to design, manufacture and test an air-powered vehicle down a 20m track. Picture: Supplied “The purpose is to try to get pupils from grade 7 to be interested in science early and by the time they reach high school, they are able to nurture this passion. Beginning their science interest in high school is too late. 2019 was when we first hosted the challenge with the vision to promote maths and science at schools. They have to think like a Formula 1 team in terms of logos and car design and each member has a role. It gives them an opportunity to assess their skills,” said Mahle South Africa communications manager Jolene van Heerden.

Each team consists of six members who take on the roles of project manager, engineer, manufacturing engineer, designer, sponsorship team manager and marketing. Atholl Heights Primary School were Friday’s victors and also walked away with R10 000. The team was, from left, Annabelle van Heerden, Yarshan Kumarasamy, Alexandra Houghton, York de Kock, Ngiphiwe Mkhwanazi and Matthew Schroeder. Picture: Supplied This initiative also encouraged girls to be involved in engineering and the world of motorsport. “It has been a fantastic initiative as past pupils have gone on to take mathematics and science. The participating schools come from all across Durban ‒ rural and model C ‒ and we found that the rural/informal school participants excel,” she added.